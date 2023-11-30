NYC Evicts WW2 Veterans From Nursing Home To Make Room For Hundreds of Illegal Aliens

The city of New York has forcibly evicted hundreds of elderly military veterans from their nursing home to make room for 300 illegal aliens residing in the US illegally.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y) revealed that the Island Shores Senior Residence forced its elderly inhabitants, many of whom are in their 90s, to vacate the premises within six weeks.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ JOIN THE FIGHT: BECOME A CITIZEN JOURNALIST TODAY!

The sudden and unexpected eviction was attributed to the city of New York’s acquisition of the facility, with plans to repurpose it to accommodate illegal migrants, making American veterans homeless.

Malliotakis said a non-profit group called Homes for the Homeless entered into a “shady and lucrative deal” with New York City “to turn Island Shores Senior Residences into a migrant shelter, forcing seniors, including at least eight veterans to leave their homes to house up to 300 migrants residing in our country illegally.”

WTRF report: Frank Tammaro, a 95-year-old veteran, said in a press conference with Malliotakis that residents found out they were being evicted from a notice pinned to a bulletin board. He said residents did not even have enough time to appeal the eviction and that ‘Everything was done behind closed doors.’

“The thing I’m annoyed about is how they did it – it was very disgraceful what they did to the people in Island Shores. They gave us time to get out, but they never said when…Then one day there was a notice on the board. I think that gave us a month and a half to find out where we were going to go. “I thought my suitcases were going to be on the curb because I’m not that fast. If it wasn’t for my daughter, they would’ve been on the curb. That was it. I said ‘No, no, no, no, you’re not moving me,’ and they said “yes, yes, yes we are.’ Everything was done behind closed doors – we didn’t have a chance to actually make any attempt to stop them because there wasn’t enough time.” TRENDING: Kanye West: Hollywood Elites Are Compromised ‘Because They Have Sex With Kids’

He said if it wasn’t for his daughter, he and his suitcases would have ended up on the curb, but Malliotakis said not all elderly people have family support systems in place. She also called the evictions an “injustice.”

“We’re here today to highlight what we believe is a real injustice – something that’s showing our country and our city’s priorities are backwards. My blood pressure went through the roof when I found out Homes for the Homeless cut a deal with the City of New York to turn Island Shores into a migrant shelter. Our tax dollars as citizens of New York should not be utilized to house citizens of other countries, especially at the expense of our senior citizens and veterans who put their lives on the line, paid taxes their whole lives and built our communities. This is not the first time Homes for the Homeless has shuttered its doors and forced seniors out to the curb. We are here today because we want answers. We want transparency. We want accountability from this Administration.” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y.

The Staten Island community was in an uproar over the eviction of the nursing home residents. Ten people were arrested in protests there as the migrants arrived in busses ready to move in while the last of the elderly were being thrown out of their rooms.

Protesters banged on the windows of busses carrying the migrants and shouted,”Take them back!” according to The Daily Mail.