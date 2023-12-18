WEF Calls For Elimination of ‘Useless Class’ of Humans

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is “urgently” seeking solutions for the “problem” of the world being overpopulated with individuals deemed “redundant” and “useless” as the global elite prepare for the dominance of artificial intelligence (AI) within society.

In addressing this matter, Klaus Schwab’s right-hand-man and senior WEF advisor Yuval Noah Harari has issued a stark warning to fellow globalists, describing the emergence of a growing “class of useless people.”

According to Harari, the advent of the AI revolution is setting in motion the creation of what he terms “the useless class” among humanity, a phenomenon that he argues must be addressed and, in essence, eliminated.

When questioned about potential solutions, he pointed to his 2015 best-selling book Homo Deus, expressing that the current best estimate involves maintaining the contentment of this “useless class” through the use of drugs and computer games.

Reflecting on Harari’s influence in elite circles, Dr. John Lennox, a distinguished Oxford Mathematician and author of 2084: Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Humanity, expressed concern about the widespread impact of Harari’s dystopian ideas.

Within Homo Deus, Lennox highlighted Harari’s identification of two globalist agenda items for the 21st century. The first revolves around resolving the technological challenges associated with human mortality, viewed by Harari as nothing more than a technical issue with corresponding technical solutions. The second agenda item centers on enhancing human happiness, with the ultimate goal of transforming Homo sapiens into what Harari refers to as Homo Deus, essentially aspiring to elevate humans to god-like status.

Harari emphasized the speculative nature of his observations, presenting two potential outcomes. One scenario entails the creation of a massive class of “useless people,” while the alternative involves the division of humankind into distinct biological castes, with the affluent elevated to virtual god-like status and the impoverished relegated to the status of “useless people.”

Harari cautioned that these “useless humans” pose a considerable burden for the global elite and must be addressed preemptively to avert potential dangers.

In a subsequent interview with Turkish broadcaster TRT’s The Newsmakers, Harari identified the three primary challenges facing humanity in the 21st century: the threat of nuclear war, climate change, and the risks associated with disruptive technologies, particularly bioengineering and artificial intelligence.

Highlighting the transformative power of these technologies, Harari asserted that the elite are acquiring divine powers of creation and destruction akin to ancient religious depictions of a god’s ability to shape life.

In the context of the 21st-century economy, he proposed that the predominant products would not be traditional goods but rather bodies, brains, and minds. Harari underscored the ongoing shift toward designing and upgrading life, effectively positioning the elite as creators akin to gods.