The Apollo moon landing was a fake spectacle, the 21st century equivalent of Roman bread and circuses, designed to capture the public’s imagination and divert it from the Vietnam war. But don’t take my word for it.

That’s according to a Russian investigation using Google’s own AI which determined that footage from the 1969 moon landing was a fake composition using synthetic imagery – and video reveals Putin himself was not remotely surprised by the news of the great deception.

Ever since he vowed to destroy the New World Order and expose the lies upon which their house of cards is built, Putin has been absorbing blows from the global elite and biding his time, like a boxer confident in his own strength, waiting for the right moment to strike.

The New World Order are responsible for the biggest and darkest lies ever told to humankind, which means the evidence is explosive. Putin knows he only has to strike once and the New World Order will fold.

According to Google’s own AI, the US moon landing photos and videos are fake. Oops. No wonder NASA “accidentally” erased and re-used the original tapes of the historic event.

Meanwhile in Russia, Putin wasn’t at all surprised when news was relayed to him that US technology has proven that the Apollo moon landing was a fake event filmed in on Hollywood sound stage and broadcast to the entire world for propaganda purposes.

A New Mexico man has made a series of astonishing confessions since he was diagnosed with terminal cancer and told he has months to live.

He claims the moon landing was faked by the US government with the footage shot at a military base and the surface of the moon recreated with sand and cement powder.

According to Gene Gomar, his father, a military policeman who was stationed at Cannon Air Force base, was involved in the massive deception that fooled the world, laying the groundwork for a government-sponsored mass formation psychosis that continued throughout the decades and into the current era.

The deathbed confession filmed by his father in 2002 was destroyed in a fire of “unknown origin” so Gomar decided to recreate it and share his father’s story for the world before his own death.

In the confession, Gomar, born Eugene Reuben Akers, says he doesn’t want fame or money for what he is doing, because hopefully the video will not be released until after his death. Gomar passed away on Feburary 13, earlier this year, so now we are able to view and share the extraordinary confession.

Is the truth about the moon landings finally starting to leak out?

In the past 12 months, NASA has made a series of revelations that have left the official narrative in shreds.

Mainstream media barely reported on these revelations, so most people remain none the wiser about what NASA has admitted.

The truth of the matter is NASA has all but confirmed the landings were fake, and anybody who works in the space industry or has any knowledge about rocket science has quietly accepted that the whole thing was a charade. And now they keep pushing back and delaying the Artemis program.

So why is nobody talking about this?

We literally didn’t go to the moon in 1969 and, to this day, no human being — American, Russian, Chinese or ancient Egyptian — has been past lower earth orbit which is about 1000 miles above sea level.

When more people become aware that we simply don’t know how to get to the moon, an astronomical renaissance will ensue based on empirical evidence rather than NASA lies.

And remember, we are part of something so huge right now. We have the potential to break the chains of the past. The control, division, hatred, and separation. That’s why the control apparatus is so afraid. They know that they can’t stop this.

The more they lie, the more the deceive, the more they expose themselves. Which leads to more people waking up from the illusion.

