Israeli Official Vows To ‘Turn Gaza Into Auschwitz’

An Israeli official has vowed to “turn Gaza into Auschwitz” as the final solution to the “Palestinian problem.”
“Israel should be sending Palestinian Gazans fleeing the fighting to refugee camps in Lebanon, with the entire Gaza Strip being emptied and leveled and turned into a museum like the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland, Metula Council head David Azoulai told 103FM,” The Jerusalem Post reports.
“After October 7, instead of urging people to go south, we should direct them to the beaches. The Navy can transport them to the shores of Lebanon, where there are already sufficient refugee camps. Then, a security strip should be established from the sea to the Gaza border fence, completely empty, as a reminder of what was once there. It should resemble the Auschwitz concentration camp,” he said in an interview with Ben Caspit and Yinon Magal.
“Tell everyone in Gaza to go to the beaches. Navy ships should load the terrorists onto the shores of Lebanon. The entire Gaza Strip should be emptied and leveled flat, just like in Auschwitz. Let it become a museum, showcasing the capabilities of the State of Israel and dissuading anyone from living in the Gaza Strip. This is what must be done To give them a visual representation.”
“What occurred on October 7 was a second Holocaust. Lebanon already has refugee camps, and that’s where they should go,” Azoulai said. “We should leave Gaza desolate and destroyed to serve as a museum, demonstrating the madness of the people who lived there.”
Information Liberation reports: Israeli journalist Shimon Riklin issued a similar call for ethnic cleansing and genocide on Israeli TV recently, stating: “I am for the war crimes, I don’t care if I am criticized.”
“I am unable to sleep if I do not see houses being destroyed in Gaza,” he continued.
“I want there to be nothing for them to return to,” Riklin said. “In the Torah, it says they used to spread the earth with salt, and they must complain.”
Azoulai and Riklin’s statements are not unique and are entirely reflective of state policy.
Israel has been bombing Gaza relentlessly with US-supplied munitions to turn it into an uninhabitable wasteland.
As I’ve documented, they also plan to foist the refugees not only onto neighboring countries but also onto Europe, Canada and America.
We’re all supposed to be crying about the “genocidal” words of pro-Palestine students chanting “From the river to the sea” while Israeli leaders are openly calling for genocide and actively conducting clear-cut ethnic cleansing.
