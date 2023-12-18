Psaki Admits White House Wants To Ban Hunter Biden From Making Public Appearances

Biden’s former press secretary Jen Psaki has admitted that the White House is desperate to ban Hunter Biden from making public appearances.

“Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker asked, “Jen Psaki, you had this surprise press conference by Hunter Biden this week. Did it help, or did it hurt?”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“Look, I think If you’re sitting in the White House right now, you’re like, ‘Please, Hunter Biden, we know your dad loves you. Please stop talking in public,’” Psaki responded.

Infowars.com reports: “This is not helpful to any of them for him to be out there but at the same time, the president loves his son. That takes precedent over anything else. That is appealing. He loves his son, he loves his family family and he’s worried about his mental health.”

“But yes the White House would like him to probably go away right now,” she added.

Hunter ignored a Congressional subpoena to appear for a deposition before the House Oversight Committee and instead delivered a speech decrying the committee’s investigation into his shady foreign business dealings and insisted his father had no “financial” involvement.

Hunter’s improv presser was such an optics disaster that the New York Times stepped in to alter Hunter’s quotes pertaining to his father Joe Biden’s role in his business ventures.

He now faces contempt of Congress charges for defying the subpoena.

Hunter was indicted last week on 9 felony tax charges in California by special counsel David Weiss, facing up to 17 years in prison.

Hunter reportedly told family and friends he may flee the country to avoid further prosecution if former President Donald Trump is elected next year.

Hunter’s legal and political woes have become so prominent that Joe Biden is concerned they may affect his 2024 reelection chances.

From Politico: