Democrat Senator Says Pedophiles Deserve ‘Child Sex Dolls’ To ‘Give Them a Release’

Pedophiles must be given “child sex dolls” to “give them a release”, according to Kentucky Democrat Senator Karen Berg who also stated that child rapists should be referred to as “minor attracted persons” or “MAPS” to grant them dignity.

“I was completely unfamiliar with child sex dolls,” said State Sen. Berg, “so I had to of course Google it last night. And apparently there is research on the subject.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“There are MAPs, minor attracted persons, and the limited amount of research that is done on these dolls, that they actually, for people who are attracted to minors, that these dolls actually decrease their proclivity to go out and attack children. It actually gives them a release.” Watch the full disturbing speech here:

Democrat Senator Karen Berg called pedophiles "minor attracted persons" and argued that it’s good for them to have CHILD SEX DOLLS they can use.



Democrats like Karen are sexualizing kids and defending pedophiles.



Pure evil, criminally stupid or both.



🎥 credit: @way2muchJRMC pic.twitter.com/GgJfmz4kVJ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 1, 2024

The global elite are moving rapidly towards the decriminalization and normalization of pedophilia and child sex abuse offenses.

Germany has decriminalized bestiality and child pornography, Spain now encourages pedophiles to parade their naked victims around the streets, and France does not have an age of consent law anymore.

It’s official – Europe has fallen under the influence of Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum and the shameless campaign to normalize pedophilia and other perversions in the western world.

According to Schwab, the EU’s push to normalize pedophilia and legalize sexual relations with children must now be adopted with the same enthusiasm in the US.

Democrats including Sen. Karen Berg, whose transgender son committed suicide at the age of 24, are determined to allow the WEF’s pernicious globalist influence to completely destroy American society.

There is just one problem for Schwab and the other reprobates who crawl the halls of his globalist headquarters in Davos. We will never allow his sick agenda to infiltrate our culture. This is a hill we are willing to die on. Watch: