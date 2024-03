Federal Agents Arrest Journalist For Reporting on Jan 6 and Exposing Government Role

FBI agents have arrested journalist Steve Baker for covering the January 6 protests and daring to challenge the official narrative surrounding the event.

The Blaze journalist was arrested on Friday morning by FBI agents and has been taken into custody. Even reporters aren’t safe from this tyrannical regime. Watch footage of his arrest:

Blaze Media Investigative Journalist @TPC4USA has now been taken into FBI custody for his J6 reporting



Watch: pic.twitter.com/OF9WVh26ER — TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 1, 2024

GWP report: Nearly three years after the January 6, 2021 “fedsurrection,” Blaze reporter Steve Baker predicted in December that he would be charged for his actions that day reporting live on the event.

Steve wrote in October 2023 that he was under investigation for the past two years by Chris Wray’s FBI for reporting at the historic protests in Washington DC.

🚨BREAKING🚨 My attorney has just been notified by @FBI that I am going to be charged by @TheJusticeDept for my journalistic efforts on #Jan6. I have to self-surrender on Tuesday. Charges are yet unknown. Stay tuned for more information to follow this afternoon. — Steve Baker – TPC (@TPC4USA) December 14, 2023

Steve Baker detailed his experiences that day in an earlier report. Then, in February 2021, he began questioning the role others may have played in the protests and rioting that day. This was clearly off limits.

The left-wing Sedition Hunters compiled a rather impressive spreadsheet of all types of journalists, with designations of “Interior (Breach),” “Interior (Press Corps),” and “Restricted Grounds” assigned to 160 different “confirmed” journalists, and an additional spreadsheet tab listing 45 “unconfirmed” reporters and videographers. When I first looked up the Sedition Hunters’ spreadsheet over a year ago, I wasn’t listed. So I contacted them and asked to be added. They didn’t respond to me directly. Instead, they blocked me from their Twitter page. A more recent search shows they added my name, along with my Locals blog link, my Twitter handle, and my Rumble page, with the “Interior (Breach)” designation under the “confirmed” tab.

(My journalistic activities on January 6 took place before I became a Blaze Media contributor.) I made no effort to hide what I was doing on January 6. I did two different interviews that same day with WUSA, a CBS News affiliate in Washington, D.C. I also uploaded a short YouTube video commentary later that same evening. Upon returning to my home in Raleigh, North Carolina, I socked myself away for five days, doing a frame-by-frame analysis of my own videos. I then wrote and published on January 13, 2021, a 9,500-word opus to my blog detailing what I experienced that day, titled, “What I Saw on January 6th in Washington, D.C.”

That piece, and a February 24, 2021, follow-up, “Who was ‘Up the Chain’ on January 6?” has been viewed and read by hundreds of thousands of readers on my blog and various social media pages.

Obviously, this was not acceptable to the regime.

Steve Baker announced on Wednesday that he has been instructed to turn himself in on Friday.

On Friday Steve was arrested.

The Blaze reported:

Baker told Blaze News he’s been instructed to turn himself in at the agency’s field office at 7 a.m. wearing “shorts and sandals” — which he said signals that the plan likely is to go for “humiliation” and place him in an orange jumpsuit, handcuff him, and do the “prisoner transport routine.”

The regime is going to arrest this reporter after he questioned the government’s role in January 6.