Hollywood Elite Panic As P Diddy Victim Vows To Name VIP Pedophiles

Recent sex abuse lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs have damaged the reputation and career of one of the music industry’s most successful and wealthy men. But a new suit from music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones makes new, explosive claims about Combs’ activities in disturbing detail, naming a host of celebrities and industry executives – and the implications are enormous.

It appears Diddy was running a Jeffrey Epstein-style blackmail operation, with his houses set up with secret cameras in every room – in exactly the same manner as Epstein – collecting meticulously documented material on dozens of the biggest players in the music and entertainment industry.

We are talking about underage girls and boys. Child sex trafficking. Forced sexual encounters. Drugs, guns, and murder.

According to Rodney Jones, Diddy is the Jeffrey Epstein of the music industry.

Jones, who worked side-by-side with Diddy for years, collaborating on Diddy’s last album, has plenty of evidence to back up his bombshell claims.

Details from the court documents point to an industry-wide intelligence operation run by a very powerful cabal – people far above Diddy who used him to gain blackmail material on a whole host of celebrities and industry professionals.

Warning: this rabbit hole goes deep.

Is there anyone left in Hollywood that hasn’t been implicated in child sex trafficking?

The Sean Combs allegations add to the wave of accusations made by celebrities and musicians about the real nature of the music and entertainment industry elite.

Alanis Morissette admitted the music industry is run by pedophiles, declaring “they are all child rapists.” Of course the mainstream media ran cover for their co-conspirators in the record industry and attempted to take away Alanis’ voice.

If you listen to the mainstream media, pedophilia is not a problem, and Satanism in the entertainment industry does not exist, and those who talk about such things are tinfoil hat wearing kooks spreading ‘fake news.’

But industry insiders are continuing to come forward with similar stories about the depraved entertainment industry and the elite are losing their power to maintain the secrecy necessary to perpetrate their crimes.

In 2017, Justin Bieber told hundreds of people at a Bible study class in Los Angeles that he had “woken up” to the “evils of the music industry” and he needed to take a break from the industry because it is “controlled by the absolute worst kind of people – pedophiles.”

This story told by Bieber seven years ago has become more important than ever before in the wake of the Diddy allegations.

Describing a party on tour – attended by the upper echelon of the music business, including executive VPs of development, producers, power agents and international financiers – Bieber said he was encouraged to sexually abuse a young child who had been bought to the party for the sick gratification of the industry elite.

Bieber explained that it was made clear to him that he would gain entry to the “business side of the industry” if he “joined the club” by passing the initiation rites.

“I wouldn’t just be a performer, I’d be a mogul. It’s the difference between being a millionaire and being a billionaire.”

But Bieber told the congregation that he couldn’t do it.

“To join the club I’d have to do bad things to this poor kid. But then I realized that even that wasn’t enough for them. I’d also have to kill this little child.”

The details in Bieber’s story are eerily similar to details in the court documents in the case against Diddy.

Could Bieber’s experience with the record industry moguls have taken place during the lost 48 hours he spent with Diddy as a very young child?

Fast forward a few years and Diddy had Bieber stuttering in fear when he asked why he didn’t want to “hang out” anymore. Keep in mind, Diddy was 41 years old in this video.

The parallels with Jeffrey Epstein do not end with having relationships with underage children, a house with cameras in every room, and boxes full of compromise material on rich and famous individuals.

Say what you like about Kanye, but he blew the whistle about Hollywood pedophilia and also went on record before anyone else telling us that Diddy is a Fed.

If you don’t believe the alphabet agencies are deeply involved in the Illuminati entertainment industry, listen to what hip hop icon Ice Cube, whose group NWA were hugely successful in the 80s, has to say on the matter.

The entertainment industry is vital to the global elite’s plans to corrupt the youth and sow division in America, and pop music is understood to be the most powerful weapon in the elite’s arsenal of mass destruction.

We have now reached the stage in their master plan when they are rubbing our faces in it.

It’s time to dismantle this 9,000 year old Satan-worshipping pedophile cult one guilty verdict after another.

