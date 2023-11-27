Kanye West: Hollywood Elites Are Compromised ‘Because They Have Sex With Kids’

The vast majority of Hollywood celebrities are Illuminati slaves who have sold their souls to the devil and dedicated their lives to corrupting the minds and souls of the youth. But don’t take my word for it. That’s according to Hollywood insiders, many of whom are household names. Unfortunately, most of them died extremely suspicious deaths.

What happens to celebrities who refuse to toe the line? Ask Kanye who reportedly believes he is being “followed” by his former personal trainer Harley Pasternak who is staying in the same hotel as West and his children.

This comes after Kanye revealed a text message from Hollywood personal trainer Harley Pasternak threatening to “institutionalize” and forcibly drug him if he refused to stop talking about “crazy stuff.”

Love him or loathe him, Kanye is following in the footsteps of Michael Jackson, Prince and Muhammad Ali in exposing the vast control matrix employed by the entertainment industry Illuminati.

As Prince told us before he died in extremely suspicious circumstances, there is a war going on, the battlefield is in the mind, and the prize is the soul.

Who is Harley Pasternak, the man Kanye West has accused of trying to institutionalize him, drug him into oblivion, take his kids away, and destroy his life? As it turns out, this Hollywood “personal trainer” is connected to psychological operations, the Canadian military, and the MK Ultra program.

First, let’s take a look at the tweet that unleashed the storm. Kanye West accused his personal trainer of threatening to have him institutionalized “again”, drugged out of his mind, and have his children taken away from him.

What kind of “personal trainer” has this type of power?

Here is a list of Harley’s noteworthy Hollywood clients. Someone doesn’t want you to see this. His Wikipedia page was edited immediately following Kanye’s tweet.

Note that some of his former clients had mental breakdowns or died under suspicious circumstances, most notably Mac Miller and Brittany Murphy.

Pasternak was closely involved with Brittany Murphy before she died. The autopsy report indicated that she died of an overdose thanks to a wide assortment of prescription pills that were in her system at the time of her death.

This in itself wasn’t the mysterious part. What was perhaps even stranger is that her husband, Simon Monjack, died only five months later in a similar manner.

Also worth noting is the fact that Kanye West was hospitalized in late 2016. Where was he at the onset of his alleged breakdown, when he was institutionalized against his will? Harley Pasternak’s home, of course! Note that in the text messages Kanye posted, Harley threatens to have him institutionalized “again.”

But just who is Harley Pasternak? Harley Pasternak worked as a scientist for two years at DRDC Toronto, one of Defence Research and Development Canada’s military research stations.

What sort of stuff is researched at DRDC? “Human systems integration.” “Social and psychological factors that affect the resolution of conflict.” “Psychology of malicious intent.” “Social and cultural factors influencing behavior.”

In other words, government psychological operations. Literal psyops.

But we don’t have to read between the lines. Harley Pasternak spells it out for us:

“Working for the military, I wasn’t governed by the same laws that the typical person was, so I could look at the impact of certain drugs that are not every day things.”

The stuff with the DND gets weirder. This branch of the Canadian government once included the Defence Research Board (DRB). The DRB quite literally funded MKUltra, as did the CIA. This program involved forced experiments with drugs, sensory deprivation, and brainwashing.

For anyone interested in celebrity mind control and the power structures that rule over us, this is a rabbit hole worth going down.

Many celebrities breakdowns have been motivated by stress with no foul play involved. But the text messages Kanye posted were damning: “Do what we say or lose everything.” That raises questions about other celebrities who we have been told to write off as crazy.

You don’t have to be a conspiracy theorist to understand if the elites assign handlers to celebrities, particularly those deemed unpredictable or hard to control, with the purpose of keeping those celebrities in line, those handlers would look a lot like Pasternak.

We are rarely able to peer behind the curtain. Episodes like this are important because they reveal the secret power dynamics at play in elite society, the mechanisms by which even ultra-wealthy celebrities are kept in line.

This week P. Diddy reached a settlement a lawsuit in which Cassie accused him of rape, drugging, sex trafficking and torture. The alleged abuse started when she was a teenager.

This is standard fare in the entertainment industry.

P. Diddy was Usher’s legal guardian. When Justin Bieber turned 15 years old, he had to spend 48 hours with the man who just agreed to pay tens of millions of dollars to make claims that he perpetrated the most horrific crimes imaginable go away.

The location and what Diddy did with Bieber are undisclosed, but Bieber was never the same after. This is how the cycle continues.

For those interested in a deeper dive, it is worth researching Monarch Programming, a method of mind control used by numerous organizations for covert purposes. Monarch is a continuation of project MK-ULTRA, a mind-control program developed by the CIA, and tested on the military and civilians.

The methods are sadistic (its entire purpose is to traumatize the victim) and the expected results are horrifying: The creation of a mind-controlled slave who can be triggered at anytime to perform any action required by the handler.

While mass media ignores this issue, over 2 million Americans have gone through the horrors of this program.

Monarch programming is a mind-control technique comprising elements of Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA) and Multiple Personality Disorder (MPD). It utilizes a combination of psychology, neuroscience and occult rituals to create within the slaves an alter persona that can be triggered and programmed by the handlers.

Monarch slaves are used by several organizations connected with the world elite in fields such as the military, sex slavery, and the entertainment industry.

Inspired by Dr Josef Mengele’s work for the Nazis in World War 2, Project MK-ULTRA ran from the early 1950s to at least the late 1960s, using American and Canadian citizens as its test subjects. The published evidence indicates that Project MK-ULTRA involved the use of many methodologies to manipulate individual mental states and alter brain functions, including the surreptitious administration of drugs and other chemicals, sensory deprivation, isolation, and verbal and physical abuse.

Although the admitted goals of the projects were to develop torture and interrogation methods to use on the country’s enemies, some historians asserted that the project aimed to create “Manchurian Candidates”, programmed to perform various acts such as assassinations and other covert missions.

MK-ULTRA was brought to light by various commissions in the 1970s, including the Rockefeller Commission of 1975. Although it is claimed that the CIA stopped such experiments after these commissions, some whistle-blowers have come forth stating that the project simply went “underground” and Monarch Programming has become the classified successor of MK-ULTRA.

It is difficult to remain objective when describing the horrors endured by Monarch slaves. The extreme violence, the abuse, the mental torture and sadistic games inflicted on victims by “notable scientists” and high-level officials prove the existence of a true “dark side” in the powers that be.

Despite the revelations, the documents, and the whistle-blowers, a great majority of the population ignores, dismisses or avoids the issue altogether. Over two million Americans have been programmed by trauma mind-control since 1947 and the CIA publicly admitted its mind control projects in 1970.

According to those in the know, it’s not just celebrities. It’s politicians too.

Movies such as The Manchurian Candidate have directly referred to the subject, even depicting actual techniques, such as electroshock, the use of trigger words and microchip implementation. Many celebrities and public figures we see on our TV and movie screens are mind control slaves.

Famous people such as Candy Jones, Celia Imrie and Sirhan Sirhan have gone on record and disclosed their mind control experiences…and yet the general public claims that it “cannot exist”.

This is why Kanye West’s revelations are so important. They are providing us with a peek behind the curtain of the elite.

It’s all worse than we could have possibly imagined.

