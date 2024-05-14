Melinda Gates Abruptly Quits Foundation As Rumours Swirl About Bill Gates’ Imminent Arrest

May 14, 2024 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 6
Melinda Gates abruptly quits Gates Foundation amid rumors of an imminent arrest.
Melinda Gates announced on Monday that she is quitting the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, raising questions about the possibility of an imminent prosecution against her husband Bill Gates.

The abrupt announcement was made amid persistent rumors over the last several months that Bill Gates could be prosecuted for committing crimes against humanity during the COVID pandemic.

Last September we reported on how millions of people around the globe demanded that Gates face justice for profitteering from the deadly mRNA shots. Earlier that same year, a court in the Philippines issued an international arrest warrant for Bill Gates, as part of an investigation into the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out in the territory. 

“After careful thought and reflection, I have decided to resign from my role as co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates foundation. My last day of work at the foundation will be June 7,” French Gates wrote on X on Monday. “This is not a decision I came to lightly.”

Justthenews.com reports: Gates said that she has $12.5 billion to spend on other projects.

“Under the terms of my agreement with Bill, in leaving the foundation. I will have an additional $12.5 billion to commit to my work on behalf of women and families. I’ll be sharing more about what that will look like in the near future,” she said.

