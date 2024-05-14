Guatemala Leader: Biden ‘Sabotaging’ Pedophile Ring Probe Involving High-Level Politicians

The Secretary General of the Public Ministry (MP) of Guatemala has blown the whistle on how the Biden administration is deliberately ‘sabotaging’ a pedophile ring investigation involving powerful businessmen and high-level politicians.

Secretary General Ángel Pineda revealed in an interview on Monday that Biden regime officials are actively attempting to thwart an investigation into child sex trafficking at the border involving powerful people.

As part of that probe, prosecutors last month raided the Save The Children charity, which was chaired by First Lady Jill Biden.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

There’s a scandal going on in Guatemala that everyone needs to know about. The Attorney General in Guatemala is investigating child trafficking at the US border and it appears that the Biden Admin is retaliating.



The interview you’re about to hear is apparently so dangerous that… pic.twitter.com/c82irgOwcL — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 13, 2024

Infowars.com reports: Pineda also claimed he was pressured by U.S. embassy representatives not to take part in the interview, warning that he was “playing with fire.”

This comes a week after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Guatemala to discuss how to facilitate “legal pathways” for migrants.

Blinken also announced the Biden administration would work with Congress to come up with another $578 million in aid to countries in the hemisphere hosting migrants.

Joe Biden in March met with Guatemala’s President Bernardo Arévalo to congratulate him on his January election win and to discuss “good governance, effective migration management, the importance of upholding democracy.”

Arévalo notably announced a bid to remove Attorney General Maria Consuelo Porras earlier this month, alleging she failed to “fulfill her duties.”

Starbucks claims that announcement is no coincidence.

“After this interview [Arévalo] announced a plot to remove the AG,” he posted on X.