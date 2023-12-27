Three Top Universities Confirm mRNA Jabs Cause VAIDS

Three top universities have confirmed that mRNA vaccines cause vaccine acquired immune deficiency Syndrome (VAIDS).

Citing data from the country’s health insurance database, three universities in South Korea claim fully jabbed people have severely weakened immune systems.

The destructive immunity response following vaccination is caused by “altered cytokine responses”. Cytokines are small proteins that are produced by our immune system in response to infection. The more jabs a person receives, the more depleted the immune system becomes, resulting in VAIDS.

Infowars.com reports: One study they put together looked specifically at musculoskeletal disorders like injuries or disorders of the muscles, nerves, tendons, joints, cartilage and spinal discs. Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccines,” the researchers found, are directly linked as a significant risk factor for every kind of inflammatory musculoskeletal disorder.

After looking at the COVID jabs manufactured and sold by Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), Novavax and AstraZeneca, the researchers determined in a cohort study that people who take any of these shots have a much higher risk than people who don’t of developing inflammatory musculoskeletal disorders.

Lead author Dr. Jee Hyun Suh from the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine at Ewha Womans University evaluated incidence rate and risk in numerous areas of medicine including:

Gynecology (reproductive system disorders)

Hematology (blood disorders)

Dermatology (skin-related disorders)

Ophthalmology (eye-related disorders)

Otology (ear-related disorders)

Dental problems

For all of these, Dr. Jee found that vaccination in general significantly increases one’s risk of all of these diseases in their non-fatal form, with the risk of inner ear disease being the highest of them all.

Blood, skin, bones, eyes and ears all damaged by COVID jabs

One very common complaint among the fully jabbed is that after doing the deed, patients report tinnitus, or ear ringing, as an adverse effect. Tinnitus is already well known to be a side effect of other pharmaceutical drugs such as antibiotics, antidepressants and anti-malaria medications.

Blood disorders are also a common adverse event stemming from COVID jabs. Researchers looked at data on some 4.2 million people to determine that post-jab abnormalities include decreased production of red and white blood cells, as well as damage to bone marrow.

“These include nutritional anaemia, which is iron deficiency, hemolytic anaemia, when your red blood cells are destroyed faster than they are replaced, aplastic anaemia, a rare condition that stops the body producing enough new blood cells which usually develops because of bone marrow damage, coagulation defects, the most common is VITT,” the X account of Sally Beck, a “rogue legacy media journalist” and “vaccine injury whistleblower” reports.

“Neutropenia, which is an abnormally low count of white blood cells called neutrophils, is also caused by damage to the bone marrow. Neutrophils help your immune system fight infections and heal injuries.”

Regardless of whether someone takes an mRNA (modRNA) injection series from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, or one of the viral vector shots from Janssen or AstraZeneca, the risk of coagulation defects increases regardless.

As for inflammatory musculoskeletal disorders, Korean researchers looked at data on some 2.2 million people to learn that a wide range of problems in this category stems from getting jabbed for COVID.

Getting jabbed for COVID increases one’s risk of:

Plantar fasciitis, a painful condition of the foot in the soft tissue connecting the heel bone to the toes

Rotator cuff syndrome

Adhesive capsulitis or frozen shoulder

Herniated intervertebral disc or slipped disc

Spondylosis, a term used to describe osteoarthritis of the spine

Bursitis, inflammation of the cushions at the joints

Achilles tendinitis

De Quervain tenosynovitis, a painful condition affecting the tendons on the thumb side of the wrist

“All COVID-19 vaccines were identified as significant risk factors for each inflammatory musculoskeletal disorder,” the researchers concluded. “This study found individuals who received any C-19 vaccine were more likely to be diagnosed with inflammatory musculoskeletal disorders than those who didn’t.”