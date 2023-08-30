Official Study Warns COVID Vaccinations Cause VAIDS in Children

An official study published last week shows that the Pfizer Covid vaccine causes VAIDS in children who receive it.

The study aimed to investigate the effects on the functioning of children’s immune systems after being forced to take the experimental jab.

Researchers found that vaccinated children had severely decreased immune system responses to a variety of commonly encountered pathogens 28 days after the second dose. Many immune reactions declined by a factor of over ten times.

The sharp decrease in immunity to pathogens caused by vaccination is what is referred to as Vaccine-Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome or VAIDS.

Expose-news.com reports: The study titled ‘BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccination in children alters cytokine responses to heterologous pathogens and Toll-like receptor agonists’, set out to measure the quality of immune responses in children injected with the Pfizer covid “vaccine.”

Blood samples from 29 children, aged 5-11 years old, were taken on the day of the FIRST dose of covid vaccination and subsequently retaken on the 28th day after the second dose.

Methods: A whole blood stimulation assay was used to investigate in vitro cytokine responses to heterologous stimulants (killed pathogens, Toll-like receptor ligands) and SARS-CoV-2 antigens. Samples from 29 children, aged 5-11 years, before and 28 days after a second BNT162b2 vaccination were analysed (V2 + 28). Samples from eight children were analysed six months after BNT162b2 vaccination.BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccination in children alters cytokine responses to heterologous pathogens and Toll-like receptor agonists, Frontiers in Immunology, 25 August 2023

In the introduction, scientists coyly said that vaccination “altered cytokine responses”. Cytokines are small proteins that are produced by our immune system in response to infection. As we will discover, the jabs altered immune responses for the worse, not better!

Conclusions: BNT162b2 vaccination in children alters cytokine responses to heterologous stimulants, particularly one month after vaccination. This study is the first to report the immunological heterologous effects of covid-19 vaccination in children.BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccination in children alters cytokine responses to heterologous pathogens and Toll-like receptor agonists, Frontiers in Immunology, 25 August 2023

What the Scientists Did

Sample collection

Participants were requested to provide blood samples at two core visits, and one optional visit. The first blood sample was taken immediately before, and on the same day as, the first BNT162b2 vaccination (V1), the second blood sample was taken 28 days after the second BNT162b2 vaccination (V2 + 28) and the optional third blood sample was taken 6 months after the second BNT162b2 vaccination (V2 + 182) (Supplementary Figure S1). Up to 23 mL venous blood was collected into sodium heparin-containing and serum separator tubes (Becton Dickinson, NJ, USA).

Then, collected blood was tested for the immune response to various pathogens, including various commonly encountered bacteria, staphylococcus aureus, and pathogenic yeast Candida Albicans:

In vitro (or “in a test tube”) whole blood stimulation

In vitro whole blood stimulation assays were done as previously described (16, 23). [lab work details omitted – I.C.] … Other stimulants have previously been described (16) and included: bacterial stimulants (heat-killed Haemophilus influenzae type B, HK Listeria monocytogenes, BCG-Denmark, HK Staphylococcus aureus and HK Escherichia coli, and viral/other stimulants (hepatitis B virus surface antigen, …, HK Candida albicans.

Many of the above are pathogens that we encounter often, and they are the reason why we have God-given immune systems to keep them away, which healthy children typically do.

Unfortunately, the 29 covid-vaccinated children aged 5-11, had markedly decreased immune responses 28 days after the second dose of Pfizer. Many specific immune reactions declined by a factor of over ten times.

The study authors state:

Following heterologous bacterial, fungal and viral/TLR agonists stimulation, there was a general decrease in cytokine and chemokine responses in children between V1 and V2 + 28. The largest decreases were seen for IFN-γ and MCP-1 (Figures 2, 3A-C). IL-6, IL-15, IL-17 also decreased between V1 and V2 + 28 following stimulation with BCG, H. influenzae, S. aureus, hepatitis B antigen, poly(I: C), and R848 (Figure 3B). L. monocytogenes stimulation induced IL-15, TNF-α and IP-10 decreases between V1 and V2 + 28 (Figure 3C). IL-8 responses also decreased between V1 and V2 + 28 following H. influenzae and S. aureus stimulation.

Reduced responses to Staphylococcus aureus are very serious: this illness is difficult to treat and causes untold harm. I will skip the worst pictures to not upset my readers too much.

n any case, a decrease in immune responses happens across the board.

In the ideal world, careful scientists, cautious public health authorities, and principled medical doctors would investigate covid injections’ effects before vaccinating tens of millions of children and billions of adults. Had they investigated and done the basic science – such as the study above – before mandating and injecting covid “vaccines,” such dangerous injections would never have been given to children and young adults!

Instead, in the mad rush to “vaccinate the world” with “vaccines” that do not even work, we ruined the immune responses of millions of children and likely others.

Headlines about the “unexplained rise in children infected” with the above-mentioned bacteria abound:

Instead of careful consideration, science and health authorities denied everything and refused to debate. Now that the truth is coming out, the ill effects of covid injections can no longer be reversed. Very unfortunate!