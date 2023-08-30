President Trump Vows To ‘Lock Up Evil Globalists’ Trying To Destroy Him

President Trump has vowed to ‘lock up’ the globalists who are trying to politically destroy him and subvert American democracy.

During an interview with Glenn Beck, Trump discussed how he plans to go after the ‘evil’ globalists who are hellbent on destroying America.

Referring to Hillary Clinton, Beck pointed out: “You said in 2016, you know, ‘lock her up.’ And then when you became president, you said, ‘We don’t do that in America.’ That’s just not the right thing to do.”

“That’s what they’re doing. Do you regret not locking her up? And if you’re president again, will you lock people up?”

Summit.news reports: Trump responded in the affirmative and noted “Well, I’ll give you an example. Uh, the answer is you have no choice because they’re doing it to us.”

Trump continued, “I always had such great respect for the office of the president and the presidency… And I never hit Biden as hard as I could have. And then I heard he was trying to indict me and it was him that was doing it.”

“I don’t think he’s sharp enough to think about much, but he was there and he was probably the one giving the order,” Trump continued, adding “But he was, you know, hard to believe that he even thinks about that because he’s gone. But then I said, well, they’re actually trying to indict me because every one of these indictments is him, including Bragg.”

“I don’t know if you know this, he put his top person into the office of the Manhattan district attorney. They’ve been in total coordination with Fani Willis,” Trump further asserted, adding “The woman that I never met, that they accused me of rape, that’s being run by a Democrat, a Democrat operative, and paid for by the Democrat party.”

“You know, so many these days, I have a couple of other lawsuits all funded against me by the Democrats. But these are sick people. These are evil people,” Trump concluded.

Watch:

.@glennbeck: "Do you regret not locking her up, and if you're president again will you lock people up?"@realDonaldTrump: "The answer is you have no choice because they're doing it to us." pic.twitter.com/L1G6zCGQtL — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 29, 2023

Trump’s comments come after he issued an ultimatum to Congressional Republicans Sunday, to either impeach Joe Biden or “fade into oblivion.”