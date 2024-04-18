Bill Gates Warns He’s ‘Tracking’ People Who Share ‘Conspiracy Theories’ About Him

Globalist billionaire Bill Gates says he has a team that tracks people who share “conspiracy theories” about him and they are making a list for when they need to “respond.”

During an appearance on The Rest Is Politics podcast, Gates was asked how he feels about becoming a target of so-called “conspiracy theorists” during the Covid pandemic.

“I have people who track it and we often think ‘which of these things should we respond to?'” said Gates. “If they get broad enough then you want to respond.”

Bill Gates’ colleagues at the United Nations have declared war on so-called conspiracy theories, describing their rise as “worrying and dangerous,” while stating that conspiracy theories about Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum must be scrubbed from the internet, and the perpetrators behind the conspiracies must be silenced.

The UN also warns that George Soros, the Rothschilds and the State of Israel must not be linked to what the globalists refer to as “alleged conspiracies.”

This attack on free thinking is disturbing enough, but it’s the consequences for those who break the globalist’s rules that expose them for the Nazis they really are.

Meanwhile, in the UK, the state has ordered the police to begin arresting citizens who get fact checked on social media for the crime of spreading so-called “conspiracy theories” about the globalist elite.

Never mind the fact that “fact checkers” are mostly untrained and unqualified hacks performing so-called “fact checks” from the comfort of their bedroom in between posting far-left political content on personal blogs and getting high.

Make no mistake, Klaus Schwab’s order to world governments to accelerate Agenda 2030 and crack down on conspiracy theorists is being taken seriously in WEF-infiltrated countries. Watch: