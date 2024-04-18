Biden Claims He Prevented Israel from Invading One Of Their Own Cities

US President Joe Biden appears to have confused the Israeli port city of Haifa with the Palestinian town of Rafah in the Gaza Strip.

He made the latest gaffe during an interview on the campaign trial in his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

Biden was claiming credit for having pressured Israel not to launch an attack on its own city.

He said: “I made it clear to the Israelis, don’t move on Haifa”, followed by a long pause and some mumbling.

Breitbart reports: The president was apparently trying to claim credit for pressuring Israel, in response to a question about how he had responded to anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian protesters who have followed him for months.

Biden has tried to pressure Israel not to enter Rafah, a city in Gaza on the Egyptian border that is thought to be the location of the last Hamas battalions, and the remaining Israeli hostages.

Haifa is considered Israel’s third city, after Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. It features a large port in a natural harbor. It is also seen as an example of coexistence between Arabs and Jews, and is a headquarters for the Baha’i faith.