Oil & Gold Prices Rise After Reports Of Israeli Airstrikes Against Targets In Iran

Oil and gold prices jumped after reports that Israel had struck targets inside Iran on Friday.

The city of Isfahan in central Iran was struck at 5am local time, with Israeli projectiles reported to have targeted an Air Force base.

The Natanz nuclear facility is located in Isfahan, though US military sources have reportedly said the target was not believed to be nuclear.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

🚨#BREAKING : 🇮🇷💥🔔Explosions so far have been reported in the last few minutes near the Cities of Isfahan and Natanz in ⛳️ Central Iran, which both contain Significant Facilities for the Iranian Nuclear Program.

pic.twitter.com/xBPteeYA64 — SHORT NEWS (@BuonJose11019) April 19, 2024

Unconfirmed simultaneous explosions have also been reported in Syria and Iraq.

ZeroHedge reports: And just like that, Israel – having once again ignored Biden’s pleadings not to escalate the already tense situation – is retaliating against Iran’s weekend strike, which was itself a retaliation against Israel bombing Iran’s embassy in Syria on April 1.

Moments ago futures dumped, oil prices spiked, and treasury yields slumped amid social media reports and Reuters headlines that there have been three “huge explosions” near the central Iran cities of Natanz (location of an Iranian nuclear power plant) and Isfahan (location of the Iranian Nuclear Technology Center which is suspected of being the center of Iran’s nuclear weapons program), as well as simultaneous explosions in Iraq and Syria, where the Israel air force appears to be targeting pro-Iranian militias.

IRANIAN MEDIA CONFIRMS AN ISRAELI ATTACK ON IRANIAN TERRITORY

IRANIAN STATE MEDIA IS REPORTING THAT TONIGHT’S AIRSTRIKE BY THE ISRAEL AIR FORCE MAY HAVE TARGETED THE 8TH TACTICAL AIRBASE OF THE IRANIAN AIR FORCE, WITHIN ISFAHAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, WHICH CONTAINS MULTIPLE SQUADRONS OF F-14 “TOMCAT” FIGHTER AIRCRAFT.

ABC NEWS REPORTS THAT ISRAELI MISSILES HIT A SITE IN IRAN

IRAN STATE MEDIA SAYS ‘NO FLY ZONE’ ESTABLISHED OVER WESTERN REGION

IRANIAN MEDIA: 3 HUGE EXPLOSIONS WERE HEARD IN ISFAHAN, SOUTH OF TEHRAN

JERUSALEM POST: SIMULTANEOUS EXPLOSIONS REPORTED IN IRAN, SYRIA, AND IRAQ ACCORDING TO INITIAL REPORTS

IRAN’S FARS NEWS AGENCY SAYS EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN CENTRAL ISFAHAN AIRPORT, REASON UNKNOWN

ISRAELI MISSILES HIT IRAN SITE, US OFFICIAL SAYS: ABC

Some more reports:

Iraqi Sources are reporting that the Airstrikes on the Capital of Baghdad have Targeted a Building in which a High-Ranking Meeting was taking place involving several Iranian-Backed Groups and Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 19, 2024

Explosions so far have been reported in the last few minutes near the Cities of Isfahan and Natanz in Central Iran, which both contain Significant Facilities for the Iranian Nuclear Program. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 19, 2024

The Natanz nuclear facility is located in Isfahan! https://t.co/OSSqWRCR2b — EndGameWW3 🇺🇸 (@EndGameWW3) April 19, 2024

⚡️Iranian Outlet Fars:



An explosion was heard in the city of Qahjavaristan, Isfahan



Some local sources report that an explosion was heard in the city of Qahjavaristan in the northwest of Isfahan.



The cause of these noises is still unknown, and Fars reporter's follow-up… — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) April 19, 2024

Here is Marco Rubio telling us more or less what happened: