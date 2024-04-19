Erdogan Says Israel Has Outdone Hitler By Killing Over 14,000 Children In Gaza

The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Israel of outdoing the Nazi leader Adolf Hitler by killing more than 14,000 innocent children in Gaza.

Speaking to a meeting of his Justice and Development (AK) Party legislators in the Turkish parliament, Erdogan said that the Palestinian cause has given his life meaning, according to a report by the Anadolu news agency on Wednesday.

The Turkish leader said: “As long as God grants me life, I will continue to defend the struggle of Palestine, and will be the voice of the oppressed Palestinian people“

RT reports: He also compared the struggle of Hamas to the Turkish war of independence (1919-1922) and reminded the MPs that he had stood up for the Palestinian militant group at the 2009 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“When no one else would speak, we stood up and said: ‘Hamas is not a terrorist organization, but a resistance group.’ We presented maps at the UN showing how Israel has gradually occupied the lands of Palestine over the past 70 years,” he said.

Erdogan accused Israel of committing massacres in both Gaza and the West Bank that are “marks of shame in human history,” with “unconditional support” from the West.

Almost 34,000 Palestinians have been killed in the enclave over the past six months, according to the local health authorities, while another 77,000 have been injured. The Hamas-run Gaza government says most of the casualties have been civilians, though it is unclear where Erdogan got the number of dead children. Statistically, nearly half of the population of Gaza is under the age of 18, according to numerous reports.

Israel declared war on Hamas after the Gaza-based group raided nearby Israeli villages and military bases on October 7 last year. West Jerusalem has said over 1,100 Israelis were killed and over 200 taken hostage in the attack, which has been described as one of the worst in the Jewish state’s history.