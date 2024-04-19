Allegations that a Polish man was plotting with Moscow to assassinate Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky are a sign that Kiev’s Western backers want to “liquidate” the Ukrainian leader according to, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

Polish officials said they had arrested a man who they allege was ready to spy on behalf of Russia’s military intelligence in a plot to assassinate Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

in response to the claims, Medvedev, who now serves as deputy head of the Russian Security Council, wrote on social media: “An attempt on the life of the chief Banderite [Zelensky] in Poland? That is truly serious“

He then added: “It may be the first piece of evidence that people in the West have made a decision to liquidate him. Be afraid, clown!”

RT reports: The term ‘Banderite’ refers to the Ukrainian nationalist movement of Stepan Bandera, which was responsible for the ethnic cleansing of Poles during World War II. The Nazi collaborator is considered a national hero in modern Ukraine.

The Polish citizen, identified as Pawel K. by the National Prosecutor’s Office in Warsaw, faces up to eight years in jail if convicted on charges of attempting to work with a foreign power against national interests.

Specifically, Pawel K. is accused of trying to share information with Moscow about Rzeszow–Jasionka Airport in southeastern Poland. The facility is used to ship weapons and munitions that NATO members donate to Ukraine to fight Russia.

Polish officials, however, have claimed that his tips could “among other things” have helped Moscow plan a hit on Zelensky during a visit to Poland. Kiev’s successor to the KGB, the SBU, repeated the allegations in a statement of its own.

Warsaw has claimed Pawel K. was in contact with Russian nationals who are “directly involved” in the Ukraine conflict. Polish authorities were tipped off about the alleged threat by Ukrainian security services.

Zelensky has told Western media that Russia has been trying to kill him for years, with multiple attempts prevented by his security detail.

However, former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally assured him in March 2022 that Moscow would not kill Zelensky.