Supercomputer Simulation Predicts When Climate Change Will Wipe Out Humanity

After analysing a variety of data the first ever ‘supercomputer’ simulation has been able to predict when climate change will bring about the end of the human race.

Looks like we don’t have to worry too much as it won’t be happening for at least another 250 million years.

None the less, researchers have stressed that this analysis should urge people to address climate change as soon as possible.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“It is vitally important not to lose sight of our current Climate Crisis, which is a result of human emissions of greenhouse gases” according to co author of the study Dr Eunice Lo.

She continued: “While we are predicting an uninhabitable planet in 250 million years, today we are already experiencing extreme heat that is detrimental to human health….This is why it is crucial to reach net-zero emissions as soon as possible.”

MSN reports: A study saw a supercomputer analyse data on the Earth’s climate, tectonic plates, ocean chemistry and biology.

You’ll be relieved to know we still have time.

The researchers from the University of Bristol found that the day that climate change wipes humanity from the Earth looks very different to present-day Earth.

In fact, due to tectonic plates, continents would move to form a new supercontinent called Pangea Ultima.

Dr Alexander Farnsworth said: “The newly-emerged supercontinent would effectively create a triple whammy, comprising the continentality effect, hotter sun and more CO2 in the atmosphere, of increasing heat for much of the planet.

“The result is a mostly hostile environment devoid of food and water sources for mammals.

“Widespread temperatures of between 40 to 50 degrees Celsius, and even greater daily extremes, compounded by high levels of humidity would ultimately seal our fate.

“Humans – along with many other species – would expire due to their inability to shed this heat through sweat, cooling their bodies.”

By this time, only 8 to 16 per cent of the land would be habitable, and the new environment would be immensely difficult for humans to adapt to.

Volcanos would have much more frequent eruptions, as well as a brighter sun.

But, fear not, the supercomputer predicted this won’t happen for another 250 million years.

However, the researchers stressed that this analysis should urge people to address climate change as soon as possible.