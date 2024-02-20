Large Scale New Study Finds Covid Jabs Linked to Neurological, Blood & Heart Issues

A massive new study into the Covid-19 vaccines has found that the injections are linked to severe adverse side effects including neurological, blood and heart issues

According to a Global Vaccine Data Network research study, (GVDN) reportedly the “largest global vaccine safety study to date,” mRNA Covid jabs manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna were both found to have higher risks of “heart-related inflammation,” and viral-vector vaccines such as the AstraZeneca jab were linked to “an increase of a type of blood clot in the brain.”

While indicating countless vaccine skeptics who called for safety data early on, the study does not appear to have investigated the large-scale amount of deaths potentially linked to the jab.

COVID-19 vaccines and adverse events of special interest: A multinational Global Vaccine Data Network (GVDN) cohort study of 99 million vaccinated individuals



RT reports: The big data study of 99 million people across eight countries showed greater than expected incidence of side effects from various Covid-19 vaccines, the Global Vaccine Data Network (GVDN) said on Monday.

The study, originally published in the medical journal Vaccine on February 12, looked at 13 neurological, blood, and heart-related conditions, called “adverse events of special interest.” Researchers looked at 99,068,901 vaccinated individuals from ten sites in eight countries.

“The size of the population in this study increased the possibility of identifying rare potential vaccine safety signals,” said Kristyna Faksova, the lead author of the study from the Statens Serum Institut in Copenhagen, Denmark.

According to the GVDN, the study observed a greater incidence of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the heart sac) than expected among those who took the Pfizer/BioNTech (BNT162b2) and Moderna (mRNA-1273) shots.

Moderna’s vaccine also had a higher rate of acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM, inflammation and swelling in the brain and spinal cord), with seven observed events compared to two expected within 42 days of the first shot.