Trump Will Turn The US Military On Americans Says Hillary Clinton

Donald Trump is planning to use the military to round up and terrorize Americans, according to failed US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Clingon told CNN on Saturday, that the Republican frontrunner would become a “dictator on day one,” and listed several affronts to democracy that Trump apparently had in store for Americans.

“He wants to round up people because of the way they look. They may or may not be undocumented, it doesn’t matter to him. He wants to call out the army to do that,” she said, adding that “He wants to use the Insurrection Act to militarize American law enforcement.”

RT reports: The former president was also plotting with a “team of right-wing thinkers” to “rid the government of any kind of independent expertise,” she claimed, referring to the conservative Project 2025 blueprint purportedly aimed at giving Trump a head start on draining the proverbial swamp.

“When he said memorably during Covid, ‘Maybe you should inject yourself with bleach,’ instead of looking shocked, [his cabinet will] say, “Yes sir, Mr. President,” she speculated.

“He wants to bend the government of the United States to his will, just like [Russian President] Vladimir Putin did to Russia,” she argued, insisting the former president would pull the US out of NATO as soon as the opportunity arose.

Clinton used her spot on a Saturday panel at the Munich Security Conference to issue a similar warning, urging those present to take Trump “literally and seriously” regarding his suggestion he would abandon allies to Moscow’s predation. “He will do everything he can to become an absolute authoritarian leader if given the opportunity to do so, and he will pull us out of NATO,” she said.

While Trump claimed at a rally in South Carolina earlier this month that he had told a delinquent NATO ally the US would not defend it if attacked unless it paid its bills – comments that loomed large over the conference – he did not threaten to pull the US out of the alliance during that speech, though he has floated the idea in the past.

Likewise, Trump did not actually advise Americans to inject themselves with bleach during the Covid-19 pandemic, though his suggestion that medical science explore the possibility of deploying “disinfectant” inside the body was widely condemned as ill-informed and irresponsible.