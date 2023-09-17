Millions Demand Bill Gates Is Arrested For ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ After Covid Profiteering Exposed

A viral social media post revealing the extraordinary amount of money Bill Gates profited from the Covid pandemic was viewed millions times in just two days as the people of the world continue to wake up to the crimes of the globalist elite.

Popular X account Pelham shared the post, writing, “Bill Gates purchased shares in BioNTech (Pfizer’s partner for its mRNA Covid shots) in September 2019… just months before the pandemic was announced…”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“Gates purchased 1,038,674 shares at pre-public offering price of $18.10 per share…” the user explained.

Bill Gates purchased shares in BioNTech (Pfizer’s partner for its mRNA Covid shots) in September 2019… just months before the pandemic was announced…



Gates purchased 1,038,674 shares at pre-public offering price of $18.10 per share…



Gates dumped his stocks, in November 2021… pic.twitter.com/Pmr1hkqljK — Pelham (@Resist_05) September 14, 2023

The post continued, “Gates dumped his stocks, in November 2021 at an average sale price of $300 per share… Gates on the same day said, ‘We need a new way of doing the vaccines, because the vaccines *didn’t stop transmission*’ despite all of his previous claims to the contrary. It’s almost like Gates knew Covid-19 was going to be released, and he also knew the vaccines were never designed to stop transmission.”

The post is accurate, as noted by Jordan Schachtel in January when he reported on SEC filings showing, “the Gates Foundation’s holdings in BioNTech went from 1,038,674 shares to 148,674 shares over the course of the third quarter of 2021, downsizing the Gates position in the mRNA vaccine manufacturer by 86 percent of shares held.”

“As you can see below, Gates just so happened to time the market perfectly, selling the shares during BioNtech’s best performing quarter,” he noted in the article along with a graphic.

Even NBC admitted back in January that the Covid pandemic drove Pfizer’s 2022 revenue to a record $100 billion.

Watch the video below where The People’s Voice expose Bill Gates’ plans to microdose humanity with cancer coating on all fruit and vegetables.