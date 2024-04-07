Israel Threatens To ‘Nuke Iran’ if America Stops Supplying BILLIONS in Aid

The Israeli government has threatened to nuke Iran if America stops sending billions in military aid to the country.

In a disturbing announcement, Israeli MK Nissim Vaturi, a representative in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party, warned that if America doesn’t supply Israel with weapons aid then Israel will be forced to use its nuclear weapons.

Informationliberation.com reports: “In the event of a conflict with Iran, if we do not receive American ammunition – we will have to use everything we have…” Vaturi ominously said.

Israel assassinated a high-ranking Iranian Brigadier General and 15 others in an airstrike on an Iranian embassy building in Syria on April 1 and Iran has pledged to retaliate.

Vaturi’s statement is being interpreted by many as a threat to use nukes against Iran or potentially even exercise the Samson Option (Israel’s plan to fire off all their nukes and initiate a global nuclear holocaust in the case that their existence is threatened).

Fox News host Mark Levin issued a similar threat in mid October.

“What are they [Israel] going to do if they’re surrounded?” Levin said at the time. “What are they going to do if 150,000 advanced missiles are going to be shot? What are they going to do if Iran gets involved? Well, they can’t win a conventional war. What are they going to do?”

“I think I know what they’d do,” Levin continued. “I know what we would do, we would destroy the enemy, because otherwise we’re exterminated. That’s all I have to say!”

“[Israelis] have their own [nuclear] arsenal, which they never admit,” he said. “If Israel is going to face annihilation, you think they have those nukes in there to collect dust?”

“If you’re a country that has that type of weaponry, and your people are going to be slaughtered as they were — except this time totally destroyed, they need to be thinking about all their options,” he said, alluding to the Samson Option.

Ben Shapiro, in so many words, also floated the Samson Option as a reason for the US to provide additional aid to Israel on his show in the wake of October 7:

Supplying Israel with aid is illegal under US law due to a 1977 amendment to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty but the US simply acts as though Israel does not have nuclear weapons to keep the aid flowing unimpeded.