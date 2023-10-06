Hillary Clinton Calls For ‘Extremist’ Trump Supporters To Be Sent To Reeducation Camps

Trump supporters belong to a cult, according to twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton who told CNN that “at some point many there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members.”

Trump supporters are “the little tail of extremism wagging the dog of the Republican Party – and sadly many of those extremists, those MAGA extremists, take their marching orders from Donald Trump who has no credibility left by any measure. He’s only in it for himself.”

“When do they break with him?” Hillary asked. “At some point maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members. Something needs to happen.” Watch:

Hillary Clinton calls for Trump Supporters to be reeducated: "At some point maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members." pic.twitter.com/ao3foysSL4 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 6, 2023

After CNN host Christiane Amanpour asked, “And how do you do that?”

Clinton said, “At this point, I think, sadly, he will still be the nominee and we have to defeat him and we have to defeat those who are the election deniers, as we did in 2020 and 2022, and we have to just be smarter about how we are trying to empower the right people inside the Republican Party.”

Asked why Americans should re-elect Biden over Trump in the 2024 election, Hillary said:

“One will wreck our democracy. One violates the law on a regular basis. One appeals to the worst in our collective psyche. The other gets things done. Why is that a hard choice?”

Biden, Clinton continued, has done a “fantastic job,” pointing toward the his legislative victories such as 2021’s infrastructure spending package and the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, which enabled the government to negotiate drug prices for Medicare recipients.

Hillary didn’t mention the spiraling inflation and immigration crisis destroying the nation, making everybody poorer.

“But if you don’t want to be for him on the merits, the way I am, be for him because the alternative could end our democracy,” she said. “And I don’t say that lightly.”