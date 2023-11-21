CNN Anchor Shocked When Ex Israeli PM Says Israel Built ‘Hamas Bunkers’ Under Gaza Hospital Decades Ago

CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour was stunned when former Israel Prime Minister Barak told her that Israel built the ‘Hamas bunker’ under Gaza’s al-Shifa hospital decades ago.

During a CNN interview on Monday Barak said that the bunkers being used by Hamas for terror activity were originally “built by Israeli constructors.”

Amanpour was so surprised at what she heard that she asked Barak: “When you said it was built by Israeli engineers did you misspeak?”

Ehud Barak: "Israel built the bunkers under al-Shifa hospital".

The Times Of Israel reports: Barak answered: “No no, you know, some decades ago we were running the place… so we helped them… we helped them to build these bunkers in order to enable more space for the operation of the hospital.”

Amanpour said the comment “has sort of thrown me a little bit.”

The clip has been widely disseminated online, with critics of Israel citing it as ostensible proof that Israel has been lying about Hamas building tunnels under Shifa and using the medical compound to shield itself from attack.

Israeli officials have said that while Hamas originally appropriated basement areas in the hospital — which was built by Israel when it still ruled Gaza — the terror group has since then dug several further floors and added tunnels to make the site a hub in its vast underground labyrinth.