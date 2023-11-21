Those Who Lost Thier Lives To Transphobia Honored On ‘Transgender Day of Remembrance’

November 20 was Trans Day of Remembrance (TDoR) also known as the International Transgender Day of Remembrance – a fictional holiday promoted by the global establishment to honor and remember those who lost their lives to transphobia

In other words, this is yet another attempt at pushing the LGBT agenda on citizens around the world.

Politicians and others parroted the message on social media while millions of citizens and anti-globalist activists slammed the notion that trans people need to be further celebrated.

InfoWars reports: Of course, deadly assaults on transgender people are not common and trans individuals are more likely to commit suicide due to the concoction of pharmaceuticals they take after going through chemical castrations or other gender surgeries.

See some of the X posts by Sleepy Joe Biden, left-wing senators, and mayors below:

Today, on Transgender Day of Remembrance, we grieve the transgender Americans whose lives were taken this year.



There is no place for hate or discrimination in America. No one should lose their life simply for being themselves. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 20, 2023

Transphobia is abhorrent and has no place in our city or our society.



This Transgender Day of Remembrance we honour every life lost to transphobic hate and violence.



I stand united with London's trans and gender non-conforming communities. #TDOR2023 pic.twitter.com/B0C0hj1OCg — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) November 20, 2023

On Transgender Day of Remembrance, we honor the lives of transgender and non-gender conforming Americans who have been murdered for simply being their true selves.



We cannot stand for these senseless acts of hate.



We must pass the Equality Act now. — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) November 20, 2023

On Transgender Day of Remembrance, we remember all transgender people who have been killed, simply for living as their authentic selves. I will always stand with the transgender community and support policies to end discrimination against them. pic.twitter.com/fvedkSszDR — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) November 20, 2023

Today, on Transgender Day of Remembrance, we honor those we’ve lost due to anti-trans violence and vow to work to end this epidemic so everyone can feel safe in their communities. pic.twitter.com/R8mUGGCouy — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) November 20, 2023

Today is Transgender Day of Remembrance. Let us all hold close the lives and legacies of the trans, gender non-conforming, and nonbinary people who have been murdered this year, just for being who they are. #TDOR — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) November 20, 2023

On this Transgender Day of Remembrance, we honor the lives of the over 300 trans and gender non-conforming people whose lives were stolen worldwide due to hate. pic.twitter.com/wiRD5jsdjB — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 20, 2023

Today, on Transgender Day of Remembrance, California remembers & honors the lives lost to hate & transphobia.



Everyone deserves to feel safe and live as their true self.



We will continue to build a more inclusive & accepting future for all Californians. #TDOR 🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/rw5cCJ4ESH — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) November 20, 2023

On Transgender Day of Remembrance, we remember and honor the lives lost to transphobia and violence.



Trans rights are human rights, and I will never stop working to protect your right to safely and proudly be who you are. #TransDayOfRemembrance — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) November 20, 2023

Now, check out some of the social media users pushing back against the force-fed “holiday.”

I regret to inform you that today is the “Transgender Day of Remembrance” so expect every woke corporation, political party, school and media outlet to put out some pithy statement.



Remember these six people instead. Taken before their time. https://t.co/mEDKvts7xF — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 20, 2023

On this Transgender Day of Remembrance, please remember that there is no such thing as a transgender child.



They are called boys and girls, and they are beautiful just as they are.



No drugs or scalpels needed. — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) November 20, 2023

How can we have a “Transgender Day of Remembrance” if they don’t let us forget about it for 5 minutes — Chrissie Mayr🇺🇸 (@ChrissieMayr) November 20, 2023

Couldn’t write it.



Zero respect for Remembrance Day from Khan and co, and instead we have ‘Transgender Awareness Week’ followed by ‘Transgender Day of Remembrance’.



How offensive to our veterans. https://t.co/NIEK3twSoa — Turning Point UK 🇬🇧 (@TPointUK) November 13, 2023

BREAKING: President Biden Condemns Hate on Transgender Day of Remembrance: Vows to Fight Discrimination and Strengthen LGBTQI+ Protections in America.



In a statement minutes ago as he celebrates his 81st birthday, Biden wrote, "There is no place for hate in America and no one… pic.twitter.com/WRT6YwMtE7 — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) November 20, 2023