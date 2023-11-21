Those Who Lost Thier Lives To Transphobia Honored On ‘Transgender Day of Remembrance’

November 20 was Trans Day of Remembrance (TDoR) also known as the International Transgender Day of Remembrance – a fictional holiday promoted by the global establishment to honor and remember those who lost their lives to transphobia
In other words, this is yet another attempt at pushing the LGBT agenda on citizens around the world.
Politicians and others parroted the message on social media while millions of citizens and anti-globalist activists slammed the notion that trans people need to be further celebrated.
InfoWars reports: Of course, deadly assaults on transgender people are not common and trans individuals are more likely to commit suicide due to the concoction of pharmaceuticals they take after going through chemical castrations or other gender surgeries.
See some of the X posts by Sleepy Joe Biden, left-wing senators, and mayors below:
Now, check out some of the social media users pushing back against the force-fed “holiday.”
