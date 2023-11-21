Those Who Lost Thier Lives To Transphobia Honored On ‘Transgender Day of Remembrance’

Fact checked

Leftists across the world are rushing to virtue signal on the internet

November 21, 2023 Niamh Harris News, World 0
trans day of remembrance
LinkedInRedditTelegram

November 20 was Trans Day of Remembrance (TDoR) also known as the International Transgender Day of Remembrance – a fictional holiday promoted by the global establishment to honor and remember those who lost their lives to transphobia

In other words, this is yet another attempt at pushing the LGBT agenda on citizens around the world.

Politicians and others parroted the message on social media while millions of citizens and anti-globalist activists slammed the notion that trans people need to be further celebrated.

InfoWars reports: Of course, deadly assaults on transgender people are not common and trans individuals are more likely to commit suicide due to the concoction of pharmaceuticals they take after going through chemical castrations or other gender surgeries.

See some of the X posts by Sleepy Joe Biden, left-wing senators, and mayors below:

Now, check out some of the social media users pushing back against the force-fed “holiday.”

Niamh Harris

Writer at The People's Voice

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)