‘Non- Binary’ Pedophile, Who Repeatedly Raped Child, Walks Free From Court

A serial child rapist, who claims to be “non-binary”, has walked free from court after being convicted by a jury for repeatedly raping a young boy.

Oliver James Bond, a 32-year-old man from the town of Cardenden, Scotland, was given a slap on the wrist by the liberal Scottish judge during sentencing.

Bond, who had changed his identity mid-trial to “Lucas Cole,” claimed to be “non-binary” and told the court he wanted to be referred to with “they/them” pronouns.

Despite being found guilty of repeatedly raping the boy over a period of six years, the judge allowed him to walk free from court.

Bond’s lawyer told the judge that his client would be “particularly vulnerable” in prison because he is “non-binary.”

Slaynews.com reports: However, all pedophiles are “vulnerable” in prison because inmates have an implicit code of honor that disdains child molesters.

The Scottish Sun reports that Bond started molesting the child in 2010 when the boy was 15.

“He carried out a serious sex attack on the boy while he was asleep and incapable of giving consent,” the Sun reported.

The predator then continued to sexually assault the child at least two more times between 2013 and 2016, usually when the boy was asleep.

Last week, a Scottish jury convicted Bond of all three sickening sex attacks after deliberating for one hour.

As is typical of child molesters, the suspect has a history of predatory aggression.

In 2019, when he used the name Oliver James Bond, the predator changed his identity after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a man claiming to be a woman.

For that crime, he was sentenced to only 200 hours of community service and no jail time.

He then changed his name to “Lucas Cole” when he was arrested for more sexual assaults on a 15-year-old boy.

Bond’s defense attorney, David Holmes, told the court that his child-molesting client should not be jailed because he would be “particularly vulnerable” in prison.

Shockingly, the presiding judge — Sheriff David Hall — appeared to swallow this crime-enabling argument. He placed Bond on the Sex Offenders Register for five years and ordered him to social work supervision for 18 months, the report said.

The convicted sex offender was also placed on a curfew for six months and ordered to carry out 250 hours of community service in lieu of prison time.

“With some hesitation, I am going to allow you to remain at liberty,” Hall said at trial, according to the Scottish Sun.

“You were convicted by the jury of all three charges.

“You just don’t get the seriousness of this matter.”

Russell Findlay, a conservative member of the Scottish Parliament, blamed the “woke” judge’s agenda to prioritize the well-being of criminals over public safety.

“With the SNP’s [Scottish National Party] systemic drive to empty Scotland’s prisons in top gear, it’s becoming less clear what kind of crime needs to be committed that will result in a jail sentence,” he told the Sun.

“What is clear is that this depraved individual presents a risk to adults and children.”

Findlay is also demanding changes to Scottish law to prevent sex offenders from changing their names to hide their past criminal history.

“This sordid case yet again highlights the need to close the dangerous loophole allowing sex predators and other serious criminals to hide their offending history by legally changing their names,” he said.

The SNP and Greens have just voted through their dangerous Bail and Release Bill which will risks public safety.



Yet again, they’ve betrayed victims by putting criminals’ rights first. 👇 pic.twitter.com/NVqAKQonJH — Russell Findlay (@RussellFindlay1) June 22, 2023

As we see in Democrat-led cities across America, left-wingers in Scotland are pushing for the mass release of dangerous criminals while undermining public safety.

Whether here or in Europe, the Left cares more about putting dangerous criminals back on the streets than protecting children and the rest of society.