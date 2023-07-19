Nobel Prize-Winning Physicist Blows Whistle on Global Elite, Admits ‘Climate Crisis’ Is a Hoax

A renowned Nobel Prize-winning physicist has blown the whistle to warn the public that the “climate crisis” narrative being pushed by the global elite and mainstream media is a hoax with a financial motive.

Dr. John Clauser, the co-winner of the 2022 Nobel Physics prize and one the world’s leading authorities on quantum mechanics, blasted the so-called “climate emergency” as a “dangerous corruption of science that threatens the world’s economy and the well-being of billions of people.”

Clauser, who was also awarded the prestigious Wolf Prize in Physics in 2010, warns that corrupted mainstream climate science is a hoax that is being driven by “massive shock-journalistic pseudoscience.”

Claims of a “climate crisis” are being promoted around the world by governments and the mainstream media in an effort to comply with the green agenda goals of the World Economic Forum (WEF), United Nations (UN), the World Health Organization (WHO), and other unelected globalist organizations.

Meeting these goals typically involved plans to slash the quality of life for most of the general public while ramping up taxes to “fight climate change.”

Meanwhile, the handful of powerful elites promoting the green agenda continue to justify their lavish lifestyles – including using private jets and eat meat, not crickets and insects – because they are “part of the solution.”

The comments from Clauser cast further doubt on the debunked claims routinely referenced by mainstream media that 99% of scientists believe humans cause all or most climate change.

Physicists along with chemists play an important role in investigating the science surrounding climate.

At its core, the science focuses on heat exchange and the behavior of atmospheric gases.

According to Clauser, climate pseudoscience has become a scapegoat for a wide variety of other unrelated issues.

It has been promoted and extended by similarly misguided business marketing agents, politicians, journalists, government agencies, and environmentalists.

“In my opinion, there is no real climate crisis,” he added.

“There is, however, a very real problem with providing a decent standard of living to the world’s largest population and an associated energy crisis.

“The latter is being unnecessarily exacerbated by what, in my opinion, is incorrect climate science.”

Dr. Clauser is not the first Nobel prize-winner to challenge the “settled” scientific and political narrative of “climate change,” however.

As The People’s Voice reported, the World Climate Declaration has been signed by around 300 climate professors.

“There is no climate emergency,” the document declares.

The lead signatory is the Nobel laureate Professor Ivar Giaever.

The Declaration states that climate models are “not remotely plausible as global policy tools.”

They exaggerate the effect of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, but ignore any beneficial effect, it explains.

Climate science has degenerated into a discussion based on beliefs, not on sound self-critical science, it says.

Of course, cherry-picking single bad or “extreme” weather events will provide the main propaganda firepower for convincing populations that a globalist de-industrialization must take place within less than 30 years.