Israeli politician's son claims diplomatic immunity after intentionally running over Florida cop.

The son of an Israeli politician intentionally ran over a police officer in Miami-Dade, Florida, over the weekend and then claimed “diplomatic immunity” in court and was quickly released.
“[H]e may escape two felony charges thanks to who his father is,” Local 10 News reports.
Watch:
Information Liberation reports: From Local 10, “Israeli diplomat’s son accused of running over Sunny Isles cop — but he could escape charges”:
Avraham Gil is the son of Eli Gil, a diplomat at the Israeli consulate in Miami.
According to the U.S. Department of State, “Family members forming part of the household of diplomatic agents enjoy precisely the same privileges and immunities as do the sponsoring diplomatic agents.”
Gil’s attorneys argued in court that that applies to him.
Local 10 News said it’s not entirely clear whether Gil can claim immunity or not but as they noted, he was released from court and allowed to go home.
“The officer, who suffered an ‘incapacitating’ injury to his left leg, grabbed Gil and brought him to the ground to stop him, the report states,” Local 10 News noted.
DeSantis pledged to be tough on criminals who attack police in the wake of the BLM riots but this case is placing him between his loyalty to Florida and his loyalty to Israel. Not surprisingly, he hasn’t said a word about the case.
