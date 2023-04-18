Attorney Tom Renz: “We’ve Confirmed ‘This mRNA Stuff’ Is In The Food Supply”

Lawyer and activist Thomas Renz has warned that mRNA vaccinations have already been administered to pigs in the United States since 2018 and that beef and chicken will be next.

Big pharma companies Merck and Moderna have already developed an mRNA vaccine for pigs and it has been in use since 2018.

This unregulated experimental technology could soon spread to the entire food supply to mass-vaccinate the American population.

On Saturday Renz told Real America’s Voice: “Right now, we’ve confirmed this mRNA stuff is in the food supply. We know that Merck has a product called Sequivity. They’ve been injecting mRNA into pigs since 2018”

The Unvaccinated Won't Be Unvaccinated for Long With mRNA in the Food Supply



"We've confirmed: this mRNA stuff is in the food supply," reported attorney @RenzTom. It turns out that Merck has been injecting mRNA into pigs since 2018.



He added: “We know that they can actually make what’s called transmissible mRNA. And what that means is that they can put this stuff in an animal so that it transmits to whoever is ingesting whatever it is that they’re ingesting and they become vaccinated”

He also warned that “they could engineer this into plants, into animals, into various things”

InfoWars reports: Renz has been bringing attention to Missouri House Bill 1169, which would simply require labeling of food products that can alter your genes.

“And if we don’t get disclosure, if we don’t pass some informed consent laws, what’s going to happen is, for all you guys that stood strong and said no to these mRNA vaccines, well, you’re going to get them anyways through your food,” Renz said.

The National Cattleman’s Beef Association, which opposes the food labeling transparency bill, has confirmed mRNA vaccines may soon be used on the U.S. beef supply.

And in addition to the avian influenza RNA shot for chickens licensed in 2015, newer mRNA-lipid nanoparticle shots for avian influenza are also in development.

Renz explained in an earlier interview with journalist Naomi Wolf that NIH documents prove the federal government and pharmaceutical industry have been pursuing mRNA vaccine technology for the food supply “for at least two decades.”

“I’ve got documents from the NIH – from 2002 – talking about integrating vaccines into foods,” Renz said. “They’ve been working on integrating these [vaccines] into our food supply. They’ve been working on it for at least two decades.”