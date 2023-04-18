Eva Vlaardingerbroek: Politicians Know When They Control The Food, They Control The People

There is growing pressure from influential interest groups like World Economic Forum to get people to eat insects.
WEF founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab has made climate change a focal point in discussions regarding the global economy and future policies. Now, global leaders are championing the idea that consuming bugs is a way to combat climate change.
However, according to to Dutch political activist Eva Vlaardingerbroek, the push towards the eating of insects is nothing but a compliance test.
“I think that the push for insect eating is just a compliance test because our politicians know that when they control the food, they control the people”
She also believes that it is “a way to degrade and humiliate us and they’re simply trying to see how far they can go”
It is up to us now, as it is our response that will determine the outcome.
Previewing a new season of “Tucker Carlson Originals”, Vlaardingerbroek gave some insights into the bug food industry which she claims could “influence the food supply worldwide.”
Niamh Harris
Niamh Harris
