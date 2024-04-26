Trudeau Regime To Give Over $100 Million to Pro-Pedophilia Movement

The Trudeau regime has announced plans to donate over $100 million in taxpayer funds to pro-pedophilia groups in Canada who want to decriminalize sex between adults and children.

According to the 2024 Canadan Budget, a whopping CA$150 million ($110 million) has been allocated to promote the MAPs agenda by expanding equity groups such as the ‘2SLGBTQI+’.

Infowars.com reports: In the Key Ongoing Actions section of the document on page 229, the Canadian government is apparently building a gayer future, which is also inclusive of the 2SLGBTQI+ people.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

In addition to the CA$150 million for the 2SLGBTQI+ people, the new-acronym-folks will also receive CA$12 million to combat hatred against them, according to the document on page 230.

The budget also proposes an additional CA$6 million on page 315 for the 2SLGBTQI+ who are also veterans.

The Canadian government goes on to brag about all the money the country has already invested in propagandizing the world with the homosexual agenda on page 326.

While the Trudeau government virtue signals with hundreds of millions of dollars to the 2SLGBTQI+ community, it has even greater admiration for 2SLGBTQI+ people who are also young, black, ‘racialized’, crippled, or native. Those people often live on the streets, according to the budget.

“Homelessness and encampments impact every community in Canada, affecting some of the most vulnerable Canadians, including 2SLGBTQI+ youth, Black and racialized people, persons with disabilities, and Indigenous people,” the government document said on page 94.

The document which is copyrighted by ‘His Majesty the King in Right of Canada‘ and forwarded by ‘Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance The Honourable Chrystia Freeland‘ is just the latest example of liberal world order philosophy coming out of The British Possession known as ‘Canada’.