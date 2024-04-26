‘Population Collapse’: US Birth Rate Plunges To All-Time Low As Unexpected Deaths Accelerate

The US birth rate has plunged to the lowest level since records began, according to a new report by the National Center for Health Statistics.

Heart failure, strokes, blood clots, and rapid onset cancers among otherwise healthy young people have caused the mortality rate to skyrocket in the US, while rapidly declining fertility levels in people of childbearing age have caused the birth rate to fall off a cliff.

Only 3.59 million births were recorded in the US in 2023, the lowest number since records began, according to a report by the NCHS.

The data reveals the general fertility rate has plunged 3% from the year before to just 54.4 births per 1,000 women of childbearing age (defined as 15–44).

Meanwhile, the total fertility rate was just 1.61, falling a significant 2% from 2022. The US birth rate is now far below the replacement level of 2.1 and if it wasn’t for mass immigration, society would be facing population collapse.

Population collapse, also known as depopulation, refers to the phenomenon of a sudden and irreversible decline in the number of living people in a society.

NCHS data reveals that young people appear to be disproportionately affected by the loss of fertility. Birth rates in the 20-24 age bracket dropped by almost 50% since 2007.

The only demographic that saw an increase in birth rates was Hispanic women, many of whom are unvaccinated, with a modest 1% gain from 2022.

Brady Hamilton, the lead author of the NCHS report, explains that his team relied on birth certificate data to provide a snapshot of US population trends and they are not responsible for investigating the underlying factors.

While experts warn the US population may never recover from the fertility crisis and will be forced to continue importing tens of millions of migrants, the mainstream media has been celebrating the news.

According to Scientific American, “Declining populations will ease the pressure eight billion people put on the planet.”

“Where our current model of endless growth and short-term profits sacrifices vulnerable people and the planet’s future, population decline could help create a future with more opportunity and a healthy, biologically rich world.”

UN details reveals Africa is the only region with a growing population. The rest of the world has been hit by a “fertility crisis” that Bloomberg claims “nobody saw coming.”

The countries with the highest birth rates in the world in 2023 were all in Africa, the least vaccinated continent on the planet, including Niger (6.73), Angola (5.76) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (5.56).