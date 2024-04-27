UCLA Students Forced To Take Mandatory ‘Fat Positivity’ Workshops

UCLA students are being forced to attend mandatory ‘fat positivity’ workshops in which reading material claims that the medical term ‘obesity’ is a dangerous slur ‘used to exact violence on fat people.’

The Washington Free Beacon obtained the woke syllabus for the mandatory course, titled Structural Racism and Health Equity, which one medical expert who has read it describes as “education designed to ideologically indoctrinate physician-activists.”

Modernity.news reports: As part of the required course, all first year medical students are made to read an essay by ‘fat liberationist’ Marquisele Mercedes (pictured), who uses made up terms like “fatphobia” to argue that the medical profession is biased against fat people, and that trying to lose weight to be more healthy is a “hopeless endeavor” because it is a disability that cannot be reversed.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

‘Pedagogical Malpractice’: Inside UCLA Medical School’s Mandatory ‘Health Equity’ Classhttps://t.co/lucuX8hFbM — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 24, 2024

The essay titled ‘No Health, No Care: The Big Fat Loophole in the Hippocratic Oath,’ claims that weight has become “pathologized and medicalized in racialized terms,” and that fatties are discriminated against by the medical profession, particularly “Black, disabled, trans, poor fat people.”

Unhinged.

The syllabus states that the essay provides guidance on “resisting entrenched fat oppression.”

WFB writer Aaron Sibarium breaks down the syllabus, which is replete with extreme Marxist, gender ideology, and critical race theory positions, in this thread (click through to read):

NEW: UCLA medical school's mandatory health equity class teaches students that weight loss is a "hopeless endeavor" and that "ob*sity" is a slur "used to exact violence on fat people."



The full syllabus has shocked prominent doctors—the former dean of Harvard Medical School.🧵 — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) April 24, 2024

The findings have been slammed by Jeffrey Flier, former dean of Harvard Medical School, who warned that the curriculum “promotes extensive and dangerous misinformation.”

Flier charges that UCLA “has centered this required course on a socialist/Marxist ideology that is totally inappropriate,” adding that “As a longstanding medical educator, I found this course truly shocking.”

“This is a profoundly misguided view of obesity, a complex medical disorder with major adverse health consequences for all racial and ethnic groups,” Flier further urged, adding that indoctrinating medical students with such “ignorant” notions constitutes “malpractice.”

Earlier this month, UCLA’s ‘Structural Racism’ course also mandated first-year medical students to sit through a crackpot lecture by a screaming masked up pro-Hamas activist who told them pray to ‘mama Earth’.

In a mandatory course on "structural racism", UCLA Med School lecturer Lisa Gray-Garcia, forced students to kneel down and pray for "black," "brown," and "houseless people" who die because of the "crapatalist lie" of "private property."



SOURCE: https://t.co/4MLFxmhpsE pic.twitter.com/dbJekwenld — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 3, 2024

The Washington Free Beacon reported that when one student refused to participate, a faculty member “inquired about the student’s identity, implying that discipline could be on the table.”

UCLA Med School Requires Students To Attend Lecture Where Speaker Demands Prayer for ‘Mama Earth,’ Leads Chants of ‘Free Palestine.’https://t.co/P0d9MD2brJ pic.twitter.com/6IwQ8V62Z3 — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 3, 2024

The course also prompted a civil rights complaint back in January after students were separated into race-based discussion groups, with one for white students, another for African Americans, and a third for “Non-Black People of Color.”

It was only when a Wall Street Journal editorial publicised the complaint, that UCLA moved to cancel the exercise.

Last month, The Daily Wire also published portions of the course’s openly socialist syllabus, including units on “settler colonialism” where students were made to read an essay titled Decolonization Is Not A Metaphor that describes the “epistemic, ontological, cosmological violence” of “the settler.”

2/ These emails come from a mandatory class called "Structural Racism and Health Equity." UCLA med students are told to read about wars of “Indigenous resistance” – in which Native Americans killed thousands of white people – to “imagine what liberation could look like." pic.twitter.com/0E9RWS7C5w — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 1, 2024

4/ The emails from this first-year class also reveal that students are encouraged to listen to a podcast entitled "Indigenae," which covers an array of unscientific nonsense, including people identifying as "two-spirit" and "womxn." pic.twitter.com/0Y8tRh1VqV — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 1, 2024

6/ In the context of a medical school, these materials aren't just irrelevant — they put lives at risk. Medical students are being taught to disregard science, and instead to build resentment towards many of their patients. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 1, 2024

This is all just the tip of the iceberg as far as DEI on college campuses goes. Yale, Stanford and Columbia all have similar programs in place, to name just three institutions.

Imagine the fallout of this when today’s students become part of the fabric of the workforce and government of the country.