USDA Caught Pumping mRNA Vaccines Into All Organic Produce Across America

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is secretly pumping most organic produce in America with Bill Gates’ mRNA chemicals, according to a disturbing new report.

The Alliance for Natural Health (ANH-USA) claims the USDA and other organic certifiers are allowing toxic mRNA and genetically engineered (GE) vaccines to infiltrate organic food production.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

In 2019 the National Organic Standards Board (NOSB), an advisory committee of the USDA, decided to allow the use of mRNA vaccines produced through “excluded methods” or genetic modification in organic food production.

According to OrganicEye, an industry watchdog, USDA-certified organic producers all across America are using mRNA and GE vaccines in their livestock even though it goes against the principles of organic farming.

Naturalnews.com reports: The watchdog also pointed out that consumers cannot determine whether USDA-certified organic meat, eggs or milk have been produced using GE or GMO-containing vaccines.

“In discussions pursuant to vaccines at previous NOSB meetings, some certifiers, accredited by the USDA… have publicly admitted that they do not even check to determine if vaccines violate the prohibition against genetic engineering.”

This potential fraud and deception in the organic industry indicate that “Big Ag,” or the large agricultural corporations, have been chipping away at the integrity of organic standards – clean and natural food production, free from synthetic inputs and genetic modification.

mRNA veterinary vaccine is really coming if NOSB approves

If the NOSB approves the use of GE and GMO vaccines, there could be a possible influx of genetically modified organisms into the organic market, especially now that mRNA veterinary vaccines have arrived.

Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of mRNA and DNA vaccines, revealed in January that BioNTech and Bayer have been working on “novel, first-in-class” messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines for animals over the past six years and these products are now ready for public release.

BioNTech-Bayer has been working on three mRNA therapy for animals, including infectious disease vaccines, cancer immunotherapies and protein replacement. Meanwhile, other researchers are also working on mRNA vaccines against porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome, African swine fever, avian influenza and other food-animal diseases.

However, the ANH-USA claims that organic agriculture needs fewer vaccines than large factory farm producers due to regenerative practices and good animal husbandry.

“It is largely factory farm producers that rely on vaccines, which they see as necessary because of the sheer intensity of their animal husbandry techniques. These require that animals are raised in close proximity to thousands of others in limited spaces, while typically being maintained on diets (typically GMO maize, soy) to which they are not adapted evolutionarily.

These conditions greatly weaken the immune systems of the animals and trigger demand for large quantities of veterinary pharmaceuticals, including vaccines: a perfect storm and high-risk environment for disease outbreaks,” the ANH-USA wrote in the article entitled “Genetically Engineered Vaccines in Organic Meat & Dairy.”

The ANH-USA further explained that the use of vaccines, particularly GE and GMO vaccines, could inadvertently undermine the integrity of organic labeling. Factory farms could potentially label their products as organic, despite complying with practices that are different from regenerative methods.

This could harm farmers who are dedicated to sustainable and regenerative practices, as they find themselves competing against products that may not align with their principles.

“If mRNA animal vaccines become the new standard, replacing older vaccines currently in use, then we could see a world in which USDA-certified organic products were widely contaminated by GE or GMO components originating from mRNA vaccines,” ANH-USA stated.