Biden To Use $1.4 BILLION of Taxpayer Funds to Bankroll More ‘Covid’ Jabs

Despite declaring the pandemic over months ago, the Biden administration has just announced that it is going to be bankrolling the development of more experimental Covid jabs using $1.4 Billion in taxpayer funds.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Tuesay that the move was part of its “Project NextGen” health initiative.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said: “Project NextGen is a key part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to keeping people safe from COVID-19 variants”

He added that “These awards are a catalyst for the program – kickstarting efforts to more quickly develop vaccines and continue to ensure availability of effective treatments.”

According to The Daily Mail Becerra said that the grant payout to various pharmaceutical companies was an “investment” to “respond to future variants” of COVID.

“President Biden isn’t waiting until next year to be ready for whatever comes next,” he said, adding that the program is “really going to help us make sure we’re ready for whatever comes around the corner. And we don’t want to wait till we get to the corner to figure out what that is.”

The initiative includes generous contracts to Big Pharma not just for COVID vaccines but other vaccines and therapeutics.

“This initiative adds to the $30 billion the government has already spent on Covid vaccines and $4.6 trillion in overall Covid relief,” The Daily Mail reported.

“The grants have been awarded to a collection of pharmaceutical companies, nonprofits and nongovernmental organizations.”

InfoWars reported: The HHS website states that the Project NextGen initiative includes:

$1 billion to four BARDA Clinical Trial partners to support vaccine Phase IIb clinical trial studies: ICON Government and Public Health Solutions, Inc of Hinckley, Ohio; Pharm-Olam, LLC, of Houston, Texas; Technical Resources Intl (TRI), Inc, of Bethesda, Maryland; and Rho Federal Systems, Inc., Durham, North Carolina.

$326 million to Regeneron to support the development of a next-generation monoclonal antibody for COVID-19 prevention.

$100 million to Global Health Investment Corp. (GHIC), the non-profit organization managing the BARDA Ventures investment portfolio to expand investments in new technologies that will accelerate responses in the future.

$10 million to Johnson & Johnson Innovation (JLABS) for a competition through Blue Knight, a BARDA-JLABS partnership.

This comes as the media and hospitals play up the emergence of a mild COVID Omicron subvariant called EG.5, which they’ve used to justify calling for bringing back certain COVID restrictions including masks.

Infowars founder Alex Jones first broke the report the Biden administration was readying new COVID restrictions in mid-September as Big Pharma was poised to launch a new COVID booster.

Now reports have emerged that not only is that the case, but the Biden regime has also begun buying up covid equipment and hiring advisers on “safety protocols.”

Meanwhile, Big Pharma is really hurting for cash right now as BioNTech and Moderna saw whopping revenue decreases of 80% and 69% since the COVID plandemic, while Pfizer saw a 29% drop.