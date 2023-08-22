Biden Is Already Buying ‘Covid’ Equipment & Hiring Pandemic ‘Safety Protocol’ Enforcers

The Biden adminsitration has already started to purchase Covid-19 equipment, like test kits, and hiring advisors on “safety protocols” according to an exclusive report from War Room.

The war room finding follows hot on the heels of Alex Jones’ bombshell report claiming that the feds are gearing up for new COVID restrictions this autumn.

The federal government has already begun buying COVID-19 equipment and hiring consultants to enforce pandemic-era "safety protocols."



Some of these contracts are scheduled to begin in September and October. pic.twitter.com/7jxuTx91CM — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) August 21, 2023

InfoWars reports: Journalist Natalie Winters breaks down her findings below:

The unearthed government contracts from entities including the Department of Defense (DOD) show millions in taxpayer funds being used to purchase COVID-19 equipment such as test kits. Some of the contracts, which are traceable via the federal government’s spending database, are even scheduled to begin in future months such as September and October.

The DOD, for example, gave Hologic Sales and Service LLC a $1.5 million contract beginning on October 1st that’s set to conclude in May of 2024. The federal database reveals the funds are for “Hologic covid testing services in support of the department of pathology at Madigan army medical center, Tacoma, WA 98431. (new delivery order).”

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) also inked a $2 million contract with Abbott Molecular Inc. beginning on September 22nd. Set to conclude in September of 2024, the contract will provide testing services for viruses including COVID-19.The VA also started a $1.3 million contract with Biofire Diagnostics LLC on August 18th for its “COVID-19 testing reagents and equipment.” The contract is slated to expire in August of next year.

On August 14th, the VA also began a $3.3 million contract with Oddball Inc for advisory on “adequate COVID/19 safety protocols”:

“TASK ORDER IS FOR DEVELOPER EXPERIENCE. “EO14042” MODIFICATION TO ADD FAR 52.223-99 ENSURING ADEQUATE COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS FOR FEDERAL CONTRACTORS (OCT 2021) (DEVIATION).”

A message from Alex Jones:

It’s estimated that 20 million people have died as a result of the toxic mRNA injections. Millions more committed suicide. And millions more were killed by the medical treatment denied to them, being sequestered from their families, basically kidnapped, and had ventilators stuffed down into their lungs.

And they’re planning to run the whole scenario again on us right now like some kind of nightmare Groundhog’s Day. So we’ve got to rally together, we’ve got to push past the censors, we’ve got to call for justice and the prosecution of Big Pharma and the kingpins like Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci.

We want RINO Republicans to know that if they don’t stand with the people, they’re all going to be removed from office as well.