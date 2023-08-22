US College Reinstates Covid Mask Mandate & Social Distancing

The fear propaganda machine has been turned on full blast and many institutions are starting to roll out covid policies.

It is only the second week into the new school year and Morris Brown College in Atlanta, Georgia has already started requiring students and employees to wear face masks on campus.

InfoWars reports: The college sent a letter to faculty, staff and students Sunday announcing the new protocols will last two weeks.

Does, “Two weeks to slow the spread,” ring a bell?

The letter cited reports of students at nearby Atlanta universities catching Covid, but admitted Morris Brown hasn’t had any cases this year.

Despite the fact not one student or faculty member has come down with Covid, the private Atlanta liberal arts college is enacting strict policies such as “physical distancing,” “no parties or student gatherings,” “isolation and quarantine,” “contact tracing,” and “symptom monitoring.”

Alex Jones told his audience on Friday the next wave of lockdowns was coming, and we now have ample evidence he was right again.

Meanwhile in the UK, scientists want Brits to mask up again after a new covid variant has been recorded in multiple countries.

According to a report from the Express:

Online virus trackers found the virus, Dubbed BA.X, in Denmark and Israel, although this has not yet been independently verified.

Some scientists are already calling for new measures to be introduced – but others say it is too early to determine whether the variant could lead to another pandemic.

Dr Trisha Greenhalgh, an internationally-renowned expert in primary care, based at the University of Oxford, tweeted: “It looks like it’s once again time to MASK UP”.

Meanwhile, Professor Christina Pagel, a mathematician from University College London who sits on Independent SAGE, said: “To everyone else – very very early days but this coronavirus variant (now in 2 countries) has a LOT of new mutations that makes it v different to previous Omicron strains.”

She added this variant was “potentially more able to cause a big wave”.

The strain was originally highlighted by online Covid variant tracker Ryan Hisner, who tweeted “this is the real deal”.

Professor Stephen Griffin, an infectious disease expert at the University of Leeds, told the Daily Mail the variant “represents a far greater change in the genetic makeup of the virus” and is “reminiscent of the first emergence” of Omicron in late 2021.

He added: “It is too early to tell whether this ‘jump’ in evolution will lead to a virus ‘fit’ enough to dominate in the same way as BA.1 and BA.2 and other variants of concern once did, but there are a number of mutations that may cause concern if it does start to spread.”

The best way to prepare for the consequences of this variant would be a “combined vaccine and mitigation-based approach”, the professor said, although he added: “Worryingly, in the UK, we are currently winding both of these aspects down.”