CDC Director Brags Millions of Children Died Suddenly From COVID Jabs

A bombshell report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revealed that a staggering 120,000 American children “died suddenly” following the rollout of the mRNA Covid jabs.

The disturbing news has been greeted with radio silence by the mainstream media, who apparently do not consider the deaths of more than one hundred thousand American children to be of any consequence at all.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Meanwhile, the establishment media is consumed with get-Trump reporting and distracting the public with propaganda on the war in Ukraine and the so-called climate crisis.

If the mainstream media is not going to do it’s job, then we will have to do it for them, and redpill the masses in the process.

Before we dive in, subscribe to the channel if you haven’t already, and join the People’s Voice Locals Community for exclusive and uncensored news and views.

On December 11, 2020, the FDA granted the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorization, known as an EUA, for administration in individuals 16 years of age and older.

On May 10, 2021, the FDA expanded the EUA for the use of the shots to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age.

And then on June 17, 2022, just over a year later, the FDA authorized emergency use of the mRNA Covid vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech to include use in children down to 6 months of age.

Just over a year on, the bombshell report – which has just been published by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OEC) and subsequently suppressed by the mainstream media – revealed that nearly half a million children and young adults have now died since the injections were approved for use on most children.

And here is the figure that the mainstream media are working overtime to hide from you. Over 118,000 of those deaths are suspected to be linked to the Covid vaccines’ side effects.

(You can view the data for yourself here.)

Despite the staggering death toll revealed in the report, it has been met with deafening silence from the mainstream media.

We shouldn’t be surprised. The report exposes the globalist elite and their propagandists in the mainstream media as the frauds and liars that they are.

All through 2021, Democrat President Joe Biden’s administration and then-chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci continued to insist that the Covid jabs were “safe and effective” for all ages. According to Fauci, vaccines were necessary for protecting kids from the virus, despite children only showing mild symptoms – if any at all.

We have compiled a rogue’s gallery of crooks who lied to our faces about the vaccines. All of these people have the blood of hundreds of thousands of American children on their hands.

Shameful. Turns out they were all telling bare-faced lies to the public.

But it gets even worse. Despite the mountain of evidence proving the globalists were lying to us about the Covid pandemic and their experimental jabs, some people continue to believe the lies.

Some people are so brainwashed by the establishment narrative that no matter how much evidence you provide them with, they will never change their mind about anything.

These stubborn people will go to their graves saying that the excess deaths, which just so happen to coincide with the Covid vaccine roll-out, aren’t caused by the vaccine roll-out at all.

In the face of all evidence, these people continue to claim the huge number of sudden deaths in young people are a coincidence, or some kind of delayed response to the Covid-19 disease itself.

But this is a losing argument and we can dismiss it right now by showing you official data published by the UK government.

One of the pieces of evidence is a report published on the 6th of July 2022, by the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS), which is a UK government agency.

The dataset from the ONS is titled “Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 April 2021 to 31 December 2022.”

(The data can be accessed on the ONS site here, and downloaded here.)

These official UK government figures show the overwhelming majority of people who died from Covid had received three or more doses of mRNA vaccines.

The UK government very quietly released the official figures for Covid deaths in 2022 and the data reveals that the triple vaccinated population accounted for a staggering 92% of Covid-19 deaths throughout 2022.

These figures are damning and when laid out in graph form the globalist lies about vaccine efficacy become impossible to defend.

Which is probably why the mainstream media did everything it could to suppress this news too.

But the figures speak for themselves. The hard data shows that 9 in every 10 Covid deaths in England over the past two years had received three or more of the shots.

Case closed. The more Covid shots you receive, the more likely you are to die… of Covid.

And the Big Pharma companies who produced the experimental jabs are continuing to duck and weave and refuse to cough up a single cent for victims of their disastrous vaccines.

Watch Sen. Rennick in the Australian Senate grill a Moderna spokeswoman about what percentage of profits is allocated by Moderna for the legions of people who have been injured by the vaccine.

Everyone who promoted the jabs must be charged with crimes against humanity. That includes all of the talking heads in media who did the dirty work of the elite and convinced the masses to take the jab. They have the blood of millions of people across the world on their hands – including millions of children.

This slaughter of the innocents is a historical low and we must keep working to expose the criminals until they are held to account.

Here at the People’s Voice we are determined to continue exposing the crimes of the elite – but we need your help. Spread this video far and wide to educate as many people as possible about what is really happening in the world today. Subscribe to the channel if you haven’t already. And join the People’s Voice Locals Community for exclusive content and to support the channel.

I hope to see you there.

Watch: