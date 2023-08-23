Former FDA Chief Warns That New Highly Mutated ‘Covid’ Variant Is Rapidly Spreading

A new highly mutated variant of Covid that is rapidly spreading across the world is worrying researchers….but we need not fear because Pfizer’s already developing a vaccine for it.
During an interview with on CBS’ Face The Nation Sunday, former FDA Director Scott Gottlieb, who is now a director at Pfizer, said he was “pretty concerned” about the variant and admitted that his company was on track to bring a new booster jab to market by mid-September
The latest news is all pointing towards the return of covid restrictions and it arrives just in time for the 2024 election.
