Judge Allows Biden Official Caught Stealing Woman’s Luggage To Walk Free

Sam Brinton, the Biden nuclear official who was caught on camera stealing a woman’s suitcase and was later photographed on numerous occasions wearing her designer clothes, has been spared prison time.

Despite pleading no contest to the theft, Brinton was not sentenced to jail time and the charge was downgraded from a felony to a misdemeanor.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Brinton, who identifies as “openly genderfluid”, has now been ordered to pay $3,670 in restitution to the victim.

Instead of a jail sentence, Brinton received a 180-day suspended sentence for taking a woman’s suitcase from Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport in July 2022, as per court records obtained by Fox 5.

Brinton, who holds a degree from MIT, was subsequently fired from his job after the incident became public knowledge.

Biden official Sam Brinton photographed wearing the stolen clothes

As part of the plea deal, Brinton was charged with a misdemeanor instead of a felony. The 35-year-old was initially captured on surveillance footage wearing a white T-shirt adorned with a prominent rainbow-colored atomic nuclear symbol design, as also reported by The People’s Voice.

Brinton was later photographed wearing the same shirt in an Instagram post on the same day.

The sentencing took place in Las Vegas, Nevada.