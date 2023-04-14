President Xi Jinping Tells Chinese Forces To Prepare ‘For Real Combat’

China’s President Xi Jinping has ordered his military to strengthen its readiness for “real combat” after the country conducted war games in the seas around Taiwan.

According to State media, during an inspection trip, Jinping told the Navy of the PLA southern theatre command that they must strengthen military training and preparation.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Beijing is enraged as the US and Philippines who are currently holding their largest-ever military drills in the South China Sea.

Nato fears that Jinping may feel emboldened by Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine to launch a similar offensive on Taiwan.

MSN reports: During his visit, Xi said it was necessary to speed up the transformation and construction of the armed forces and comprehensively raise their level of modernization, CCTV news reported.

You must strengthen real-combat military training,” Xi said, according to the official news service of Xinhua, adding that China must be “innovative in its concepts and methods of combat”.

Xi also said there was a need to improve the ability to respond to complex situations in a timely and appropriate manner, state media added.

The remarks come as the Chinese navy went ahead with “actual combat training” around Taiwan on Tuesday, state media reported a day after Beijing announced the end of drills amid heightened tensions between the country and the island.

China blamed the show of military force as a result of a meeting between President Tsai of Taiwa, and Kevin McCarthy, speaker of the US House of Representatives.

“Tsai Ing-wen brought danger to Taiwan. [She] almost completely sided [with] the United States, pushing Taiwan into stormy seas,” Zhu Fenglian, spokeswoman for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, said.

She added the drills around Taiwan are “a serious warning against the collusion and provocation of Taiwan independence separatist forces and external forces”.

Meanwhile, Xi said that China will resolutely defend its territorial sovereignty, maritime rights and interests, and strive to maintain stability in neighboring areas, state media said.