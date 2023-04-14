Democrats Vote To Allow Gov’t to ‘Hide’ Children from Parents Who Disapprove of Sex Change Surgeries

Washington state passed SB 5599 on Thursday which allows the state to legally remove children from their parents if they do not consent to their child’s gender transition surgeries. All Democrats voted yes to pass the controversial bill while all Republicans voted no.

Democrats are waging war on the right of parents to be in charge of the care of their children — particularly around LGBT issues and sexual-related matters such as birth control and abortion.

SB 5599 allows shelters to keep runaway juveniles from their parents to get an abortion and/or gender surgeries that include removing a girl’s breasts or uterus.

CenterSquare reports: Although framed by proponents as a bill to protect youth suffering from abuse, SB 5599 only stipulates that the minors be “seeking or receiving protected health care services” for a homeless shelter or “host home” to avoid informing the parents or legal guardians, as otherwise required by state law.

Currently, if a runaway minor goes to a youth shelter, the organization must inform the parents or legal guardians within 24-72 hours. However, state law provides “compelling reasons” for them not to do so, including the belief that notifying the parents or legal guardians would subject the child to abuse or neglect.

The bill adds youth seeking abortions or irreversible gender surgeries to the list of compelling reasons while allocating $7.5 million to the Office of Homeless Youth Prevention and Protection Programs for “supportive care grants to organizations to address the needs of youth and young adults seeking protected health care services.” The bill does not state when or if the parents ever need to be notified of their child’s whereabouts.

As defined by existing state law, “gender affirming care” includes but is not limited to the following procedures:

Breast augmentation

Chemical peel

Dermabrasion

Facial feminization surgeries

Face lift

Facial masculinization surgeries

Forehead brow lift

Genital modification

Hair line modification

Hair removal by electrolysis or laser

Hysterectomy

Lip enhancement

Reduction thyroid chondroplasty (chondrolaryngoplasty or tracheal shave)

Rhinoplasty

Skin resurfacing

Liposuction

Mastectomy

Penile implant

Voice modification

Combined with HB 1469, which has passed in both chambers, the two policies would allow youth from other states to run away from home, go to a Washington youth shelter seeking an abortion or gender surgery, and the parents would not have to be notified. Also, none of the medical records related to any of those services could be obtained.

“I am speaking to youth across our nation, across our state, and our communities,” Rep. Tana Senn, D-Mercer Island. “I see you. I affirm you, that I hear you, that I love you. With this passage of the bill, we are saying Washington state does, too.”

Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, said, “if I’m to understand, the underlying policy is because those parents have kicked their child out of the home and they need a safe shelter. If there were signs of abuse, the state would be involved. That’s not what’s being said. You are saying that the state of Washington…can take this child and not contact the parents, with no signs of abuse, with no pending case of abuse, and the foster system [is] not involved. That is shocking.”

Not wanting your child to get gender transition care is now just as bad as physical abuse in Washington state and means the government can hide your kid from you. If not affirming your minor’s desired gender is abuse, what’s next? Removal from the home? https://t.co/YtQpGgvMwJ — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) April 13, 2023

Reacting to the bill’s passage, podcaster and independent journalist and podcaster Brandi Kruse tweeted “not wanting your child to get gender transition care is now just as bad as physical abuse in Washington state and means the government can hide your kid from you. If not affirming your minor’s desired gender is abuse, what’s next? Removal from the home?”

SB 5599 will be sent back to the Senate for concurrence.