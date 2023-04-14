Florida Begins Executing Pedophiles – Democrats Outraged

Florida lawmakers have passed a bill that will allow the death penalty to be used on convicted pedophiles.

The Florida House passed HB1297 by a 95-14 vote on Thursday. The legislation will allow child rapists to be sentenced to execution without jury unanimity.

Florida House backs death penalty in child rapes https://t.co/pqnCA5NYsg — CBS News Miami (@CBSMiami) April 14, 2023

Summit.news reports: It means that the approval of only 8 jurors out of 12 would be needed to go ahead with a sentence of capital punishment for those who sexually abuse kids in the State.

Rep. Jessica Baker who sponsored the bill stated “The rape of a child is a deliberate, methodical act,” adding “It doesn’t happen accidentally.”

BREAKING Fla. House passes bill enacting death penalty for child rape



Bill sponsor Rep. Jessica Baker in closing: "There is no earthly redemption for somebody who rapes a small child, only God can save them. And in Florida, we should be eager to arrange that meeting." pic.twitter.com/B7ny8AlWsm — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) April 13, 2023

The Florida Senate is set to vote on its version of the bill, SB 1342, on Tuesday, with Governor Ron DeSantis already on record as being in support.

Can't wait to see who comes out to oppose the death penalty for child rape in Florida. — Flipside (@contextflexed) April 14, 2023

I'm Eleanor, she/her, and I work as legislative aide to Representative @RitaForFlorida at the the Florida Capitol.



We're currently in legislative session where the House passed two death penalty bills and a 6 week abortion ban yesterday. Three anti-trans bills are up next week. pic.twitter.com/gTxdYbrZWl — Eleanor McDonough 🏳️‍⚧️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@Eleanor_McD) April 14, 2023

I haven’t seen anyone talking about this so I’m gonna say it. Florida is trying to redefine Child SA to include gender affirming care. They are also attempting to pass a bill that gives the death penalty for Child SA.



If you are trans in Florida, please leave — Bandit Ⓐ💣🏴 (@bandit_161) April 12, 2023

I desperately need trans people to take self-defense seriously and organize. We have time but it's not an unlimited amount of time. — Erica Picatinny ᛒᛉᛞᚹ 🔆🕊️ (@PicatinnyRailed) April 13, 2023

Yep. I'm out of this shithole of a state in a few months — Chozo 🏳️‍⚧️ 🏳️‍🌈 ΘΔ (beanie arc) (@ChozoFS) April 12, 2023

on top of that, transgender minors can be taken from supportive parents

it's basically legal to kidnap trans kids

they will force us to detransition

it just keeps getting worse and worse — 🌸🏳️‍⚧️BunBun🏳️‍⚧️🌸 (@OneHelluvaBunny) April 12, 2023

More people should be discussing Florida’s SB1342, which uses vague language to allow the death penalty for parents and doctors that support trans kids. It only requires 8/12 jurors to agree to sentence the defendant to death. pic.twitter.com/sPGAQFTK53 — Eli Erlick (@EliErlick) April 11, 2023

The death penalty, in Florida, for supporting trans kids. https://t.co/YkAgVlsj8y — Cassandra Whitaker (@WattersonCass) April 11, 2023

It was never about protecting children. They will kill the doctors and the parents and when its all said and done theylll push conversion therapy onto trans youth. They don't care about the facts, they just want us to die. — Zackary(He/Him) (@ZackHugsBack) April 13, 2023

You don’t sound guilty at all.. — Erick Rogers (@LonePatriot4) April 14, 2023

Florida wants to allow the death penalty to be used against parents getting gender affirming care for their kids…and to allow only 8 people on the jury to agree to that for death penalty to be applied. This is what GOP want to bring US wide. They won’t stop with trans people. https://t.co/jL9jGhBJ6U — 🇨🇦🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 **VOTE in the MIDTERMS (@NotABlindTrust) April 12, 2023

Florida Republicans want to put to death the parents of trans children.



(As a disclaimer, I’m against the death penalty for any crime.)



Check out CoyoteAnnie's video! #TikTok https://t.co/cfBx9op0Gd — MercutioWasRight (@SofiasDad814) April 12, 2023

This is scary!



Florida’s SB1342, is clearly speaking death penalty for parents who support and care for transgender children.



Yes, you read that right. First they legalize kidnapping of trans kids, now they want to legalize death penalty of trans supportive parents. — 🌈✨Maurice Roberts ✨🌈 (@multicolormale) April 12, 2023

I'd leave it only for pedos tho — Tracing Owls (@TracingOwls) April 14, 2023

Look at all the leftist pedophile groomers angry about this law. — Bob Charles 🇺🇸 (@BobChar05541674) April 14, 2023