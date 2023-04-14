Florida Begins Executing Pedophiles – Democrats Outraged

Florida lawmakers have passed a bill that will allow the death penalty to be used on convicted pedophiles.
The Florida House passed HB1297 by a 95-14 vote on Thursday. The legislation will allow child rapists to be sentenced to execution without jury unanimity.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Summit.news reports: It means that the approval of only 8 jurors out of 12 would be needed to go ahead with a sentence of capital punishment for those who sexually abuse kids in the State.
Rep. Jessica Baker who sponsored the bill stated “The rape of a child is a deliberate, methodical act,” adding “It doesn’t happen accidentally.”
The Florida Senate is set to vote on its version of the bill, SB 1342, on Tuesday, with Governor Ron DeSantis already on record as being in support.
So then…
The death penalty for pedophiles. Who would oppose that? Pedophiles of course:
Incredible.