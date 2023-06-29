NHS Secretly EUTHANIZED Hundreds of Thousands To Inflate COVID Deaths in Hospitals

The National Health Service (NHS) secretly ordered medical staff to euthanize hundreds of thousands of patients to artificially inflate the number of Covid-19 deaths, an NHS whistleblower claims.

The whistleblower, who goes by the pseudonym Dr. John, also revealed that NHS hospitals were NOT overwhelmed during the COVID-19 pandemic, contrary to reports by the UK government and mainstream media. He disclosed how NHS bosses artificially inflated the COVID-19 fatalities using two disturbing methods.

First, they instructed medical staff to allow patients to die by depriving them of food, water and oxygen. Second, they instructed staff to forcibly euthanize patients by means of the End of Life Care program with the help of the controversial drug midazolam. Deaths stemming from both of these orders were falsely listed as COVID-19 deaths.

Naturalnews.com reports: According to the Daily Expose, Dr. John’s testimony “highlights the negative impact of changes in care policies, leading to patients not receiving proper follow-up care and negative outcomes for patients and their families.” It also reveals how the British government “authorized the essential ‘mass murder’ of the elderly and vulnerable by midazolam injection and then told the public [that] COVID-19 was to blame.”

The whistleblower’s claims are supported by a report penned by the U.K. Care Quality Commission (CQC) released in November 2020. According to the said report, 34 percent of NHS staff were pressured into placing Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) orders on COVID-19 patients with disabilities and learning difficulties.

Incidentally, the report stressed that every decision about DNR “must be made on the basis of a careful assessment of each individual’s situation and should never be dictated by ‘blanket’ policies.” But based on Dr. John’s disclosures, the NHS’s blanket policies played a big role in these DNRs that were used to manipulate the actual number of COVID-19 fatalities.

Fear of COVID caused patients to miss much-needed medical care

Dr. John also pointed out how the neglectful policies in hospitals have led to patients not receiving proper follow-up care, resulting in worse outcomes. He added that he has “seen this mess evolve from the very beginning of the pandemic.”

“I used to see an average of 20 patients per day, that dropped to one to two patients during the first lockdown. I have even witnessed an elderly lady with horrific broken bones come into the hospital three weeks after her accident as she was too scared of catching the coronavirus to visit the hospital sooner. In the end, the pain overcame the fear.”

The whistleblower added that he also performed assessments on people with chest pains in their homes. According to him, these patients feared COVID-19 so much that they would rather suffer a heart attack than catch SARS-CoV-2.

Moreover, he stressed that due to the follow-up visits failing to happen, parents often took things into their own hands – including removing casts from their children’s broken limbs. Dr. John also cited the case of an elderly woman who underwent a hip operation. After her surgery, she only had a single face-to-face follow up with a physiologist and a single phone follow-up.

“I found her laid in her mess on incontinence pads, her dignity taken because she was bed-bound with a fixed rotated leg, unable to transfer to a commode,” he recalled. “Her family was extremely upset.”

Dr. John’s testimony against the NHS was grounded on personal experience, as one of his family members died of cancer because he wasn’t given the required care. The said relative was given seven years to live, but only lasted one year under the new system.

“I’ve also witnessed the desperation of families witnessing their own relatives dying sooner than they should have due to the lack of professional care that should have been provided,” Dr. John said “It has been a very sad year in which I have witnessed the demise of the health service.”