‘Long COVID’ Is Actually Mask Induced Exhaustion Syndrome (MIES) – Study

So-called ‘long COVID’ is actually the result of chronic mask wearing, according to a new German study.

German researchers found that mask-wearing was associated with a 62% increase in various illnesses which, when combined, induced what the authors called Mask-Induced Exhaustion Syndrome (MIES).

Brownstone.org reports: German researchers published a meta-analysis of 2,168 studies on adverse medical mask effects – the largest in its kind – and the findings across a diverse array of studies and surveys are appalling but predictable.

We see a statistically significant decline in oxygen intake, increase in carbon dioxide, increased heart rate, increase in shortness in breadth, and an array of discomforting symptoms. Mask-wearing was associated with a 62% increase in headaches and many skin ailments. It is not OK for people do be doing this every day for years on end. It imposes what the authors called Mask-Induced Exhaustion Syndrome (MIES).

Yet this is precisely what health care workers and the most chronically ill patients must endure to this very day.

Furthermore, the study’s authors question whether many reputed long COVID symptoms are really the result of long mask instead.

Regarding the numerous mask symptoms an important question arises: Can masks be responsible for a misinterpreted long-COVID-19-syndrome after an effectively treated COVID-19 infection? Nearly 40% of main long-COVID-19 symptoms overlap with mask related complaints and symptoms described by Kisielinski et al. as MIES like fatigue, dyspnea, confusion, anxiety, depression, tachycardia, dizziness, and headache, which we also detected in the qualitative and quantitative analysis of face mask effects in our systematic review. It is possible that some symptoms attributed to long-COVID-19 are predominantly mask-related.

The masters of the universe have now groomed people into thinking that perpetual fatigue, headaches, and shortness of breath are the “new normal” or are from COVID. But how much of these symptoms are from masking, especially those who did it every day?

The study further found that N-95s are even worse. Remember, studies have already shown they do not offer better protection against respiratory viruses than surgical masks; however, they definitely cause more side effects.

In line with recent findings by Kisielinski et al. and Sukul et al., the present results clearly show that N95 masks lead to significantly more pronounced and unfavorable biochemical, physiological and psychological effects (Figure 7) than surgical masks. Altogether, the results in blood oxygenation, discomfort, heart rate, CO2, exertion, humidity, blood pressure, VE, temperature, dyspnea, and itching etc. can be attributed to the larger (almost doubled) dead space and higher breathing resistance of the N95 mask.

Compared to the surgical mask upon the short-term effects, N95 masks could impose elevated health risks under extended use. Interestingly, recent data from a large multi-country RCT study show no significant differences between the two mask types in terms of SARS-CoV-2 infection rates. Nevertheless, there was long enforcement of N95 masks in e.g., Austria and Germany.

So many medical professionals are either pressured or brainwashed into wearing N-95s. Those with acute or long-term illnesses affecting their hearts and respiratory systems are the ones most brainwashed into wearing N-95s, but this study shows that they would face the most risk from these particular symptoms.

Last year, a preprint Italian study found that even short-term surgical mask usage was associated with an increased inhaled CO2 level greater than 5000ppm in 90% of 10- to 18-year-olds in the sample.

So are we just going to continue pretending like this never happened? How come Republicans have failed to conduct a vote on the most significant social change of our lives and inhibition on our bodily autonomy? They have not even voted to end the mask mandate on airplanes (after it passed the Senate while Pelosi still controlled the House), much less permanently banning the federal government from ever mandating or recommending them again.

Earlier this week, Western media outlets were outraged over Iran’s new policy of using smart cameras to enforce the hijab mandates on women. But they conveniently forget that we had “robocops” used to enforce the secular hijab in America’s airports until a federal judge in Florida issued an injunction against the mask mandate. At least the Islamists have some sort of religious foundation for their mandate. Ours has neither science nor religion – just senseless dehumanizing control.