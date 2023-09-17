German Leader Urges Public To Disobey Gov’t COVID Tyranny Before It’s Too Late

German leader Christine Anderson has urged the public to begin disobeying the government’s COVID tyranny before it’s too late.

German European Parliament member Christine Anderson stated: “It’s all coming back. The first countries are already starting about talking mask mandates in Israel. I’ve heard of a few universities in the United States. They’re already bringing it all back, and I would really like for you, the people, to not go along. Simply say no. They want you to wear a mask? Say no. They want you to put in another mRNA shot? Say no. They want to impose a curfew on you? Say no.”

Speaking in the European parliament, German MEP Christine Anderson, implores the people of the world to meet any attempt at resurrecting Covid tyranny with mass non-compliance.



“That’s really all you have to do,” she told the public. “That may sound hard, but it’s not that hard. Because, once you’ve made it clear to them that you will no longer go along, once you let them know they cannot scare you anymore. Because as long as you’re afraid of what they might do if you don’t comply, they have power over you. Take the power away from them. Simply say no. Once you do that, they don’t have power over you anymore.”

Infowars.com reports: Anderson added that with everything that has taken place in the past three years, the people of the world would be within their rights to tell authoritarian governments “to screw themselves and go to Hell” where they belong.

Dr. Peter McCullough also spoke at the European Parliament meeting, telling the group about Covid-19’s escape from the Wuhan, China, biolab, the deadly Covid mRNA jabs and Big Pharma’s influence on global health policies.

