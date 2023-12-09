Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. admitted Tuesday that he twice flew on the “Lolita Express,” the notorious private jet that belonged to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

During an interview on Fox News with host Jesse Watters, Kennedy also revealed that his ex-wife was friends with Epstein’s child sex fixer Ghislaine Maxwell.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Responding to a question regarding whether he had any contact with Epstein, RFK Jr said, “I was on Jeffrey Epstein’s jet two times,” adding “I was on it in 1993, and I was on it in– and I went to Florida with my wife and two children to visit my mom over Easter.”

RFK Jr. admits he flew on Jeffrey Epstein's 'Lolita Express' jet and hung out with the pedo on a "fossil hunting" trip, while his then wife was friendly with Ghislaine Maxwell.😬 pic.twitter.com/Cc9AbV7ME6 — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) December 6, 2023

Kennedy also admitted that at some point he hung out with Epstein and went “fossil hunting” in South Dakota.

“My wife had some kind of relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell and they offered us a ride to Palm Beach,” Kennedy continued, adding “I went then, and another occasion, I flew again with my family with, I think, four of my children.”

RFK Jr.’s ex-wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy, committed suicide in New York in 2012.

TRENDING: FBI Begins Arresting Journalists Connected To Pizzagate Pedophile Ring

Kennedy urged that all of this “was before anybody knew about Jeffrey Epstein’s, you know nefarious issues. And I agree with you that all of this information should be released.”

“We should get real answers on what happened to Jeffrey Epstein and any of the high-level political people that he was involved with. All of that should be open to the public,” Kennedy asserted.

Flight logs do not list RFK Jr. as visiting Epstein’s notorious ‘Pedophile Island’, nor do they list Donald Trump as stopping there, though he allegedly flew on the jet in 1997.

As we have previously reported, flight logs show that Bill Clinton frequented the private jet with Epstein, flying a reported 26 times over the years.

Bill Gates was also by all accounts very friendly with with pedophile.