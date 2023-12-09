IMF Chief Demands Public Pay ‘Carbon Tax’ To Global Institutions To ‘Fight Climate Change’

The public must be punished for using energy though the implementation of a carbon tax to be paid to globalist institutions engaged in the fight against climate change, according to the head of International Monetary Fund.

Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF Managing Director, is demanding that Western nations accept new carbon taxes to punish their citizens for their supposed role in the so-called “climate crisis.”

Georgieva issued the demand during a speech at the United Nations Cop28 summit in Dubai, which has focused on plans to drastically lower the standard of living for citizens of Western nations in order to reach UN Agenda 2030 and sustainable development goals (SDGs).

COP28 – The head of the IMF backing calls for Carbon consumption charges.



This will increase all consumer pricing, and paves the way for the ‘conspiracy theory’ of personal carbon allowances.



Only the rich will retain their lifestyles🔥



pic.twitter.com/aA0XZ2hZLh — Elander & the News (@ElanderNews) December 4, 2023

King Charles delivered the opening address at the summit and admitted that achieving the WEF’s net zero goals will cost taxpayers trillions of dollars every year.

As The People’s Voice reported earlier this week, Charles is demanding taxpayers in developed nations pay approximately $5 trillion every year to achieve Klaus Schwab’s vision.

According to IMF head Georgieva, another way to extract money from ordinary people is to punish them for their unavoidable “carbon footprint.”

“We are very keen to give the biggest possible incentive for decarbonization, which is putting a price on carbon,” Georgieva admitted at the summit.

“That price needs to go up, up, up if we are to speed up decarbonization.”

The IMF chief also attempted to justify carbon taxes by boasting they would raise revenues for global institutions including the United Nations and World Economic Forum.

“We are a huge proponent of carbon price,” she confirmed.